BUCK OUT: Jackson Wang and Diljit Dosanjh bring never-before-seen collaboration over fun desi style in latest drop; watch

A new era in global music collaboration has officially begun. On May 9, globally renowned Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and K-pop icon Jackson Wang of GOT7 dropped their first-ever joint single titled BUCK. It’s already setting the internet ablaze. Fans across continents are calling the release a cultural moment. They are celebrating the union of two powerhouse performers who have consistently broken barriers in their respective music industries.

This historic collaboration had been the subject of speculation and excitement since May 1, when hints of the track began to circulate online. The hype intensified following a report from India Today. The report revealed not only the upcoming release of the single but also Jackson Wang’s scheduled visit to India on May 10.

The teaser for BUCK, released earlier this week, offered just a glimpse of what was to come. However, it was enough to spark widespread anticipation. In the short video, Diljit and Jackson stand confidently back to back, delivering the now-viral line, “Do you wanna dance?” The teaser's visuals, combined with a pulsating beat and stylish aesthetic, set social media on fire. It immediately went viral across fanbases in South Asia and South Korea, proving the immense drawing power both artists hold.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Diljit Dosanjh posted a shoutout to Jackson Wang on May 7, just as global attention began shifting away from the 2025 Met Gala. Referring to Jackson as “my brother,” Diljit reshared the teaser on his social media. The endearment cemented the friendship between the two artists and generated even more hype around the track’s release.

Now that BUCK is officially out, early reactions from fans and music critics alike point to a major win for both artists. The song is described as an energetic blend of Punjabi pop and K-pop. It features a mix of vibrant beats, bilingual lyrics, and a performance style that is uniquely theirs. Diljit brings his signature playful charm and rhythmic flair, while Jackson contributes his sharp vocal delivery and sleek production sensibilities. They, together, create a sound that feels both fresh and globally appealing.

Social media platforms exploded within minutes of the release. Fans from different parts of the world celebrated the duo's chemistry, praising their efforts to bridge cultural gaps through music. The excitement doesn’t end with the song. With Jackson Wang expected to arrive in India, fans are now speculating about possible live performances and promotional appearances during his visit.

If that happens, BUCK might just become more than a viral track; it could mark the beginning of a broader cultural and creative partnership between Indian and Korean entertainment industries.

In a time when collaborations often feel formulaic, BUCK stands out as a genuine meeting of minds and styles. Both Diljit Dosanjh and Jackson Wang have long pushed boundaries within their music scenes. And this song feels like a natural evolution of their global journeys. For now, the world dances to the beat of BUCK - a song that not only lives up to the hype but opens the door to even bigger, bolder collaborations in the future.

