Maaman OTT release: Here's where you can watch Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer Tamil drama online after theatrical run

Maaman is an upcoming Tamil family drama set to hit the big screens on May 16. Directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, the movie has been generating immense hype on social media ever since the trailer was unveiled. Amid the growing anticipation, the makers have announced which OTT giant has secured the film’s digital rights. If you want to know where to watch the film online after its theatrical run, then continue reading.

Advertisement

Where to watch Maaman

Maaman will start streaming on ZEE5 following the completion of its theatrical run. Making the announcement on X, Soori wrote, "It’s official! @ZeeTamil secures the satellite rights and @ZEE5Tamil the digital rights for #Maaman. #MaamanFromMay16."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Maaman

The trailer of Maaman, starring Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi, was released ahead of the film’s theatrical debut on May 16. The movie marks a special outing, as Soori himself has penned the story.

The trailer opens with him playing a caring maternal uncle. He excitedly shares news about his sister’s unborn baby, expressing his wish to be the first voice the child hears. As the trailer unfolds, we see him deeply involved in the child's life, from birth to everyday care.

What starts off as a heartwarming family drama shifts gears into action as tensions rise between the uncle and nephew. A conflict leads to their painful separation, highlighting the emotional core of their bond.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Maaman

Maaman features a strong ensemble cast including Soori, Rajkiran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Swasika, and Master Prageeth Sivan. The supporting cast includes Bala Saravanan, Geetha Kailasam, Chaya Devi, Viji, Kalaivani Bhaskar, Savithri, Saratha, and Umesh Kanth.

The film is written and directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj and produced by K. Kumar under Lark Studios. The story is penned by Soori himself. Dinesh Purushothaman serves as the director of photography, while the music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The editing is handled by Ganesh Siva.

ALSO READ: Ten Hours OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Sibi Sathyaraj's Tamil thriller film online