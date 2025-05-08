Did you know Alia Bhatt led Highway's THIS popular song was recorded after being shot? Imtiaz Ali reveals deets

Director Imtiaz Ali recently opened up about an unusual filmmaking choice during the making of Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda's Highway—the famous track Patakha Guddi was shot before it was ever recorded. The film, which hit theaters in 2014, starred Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda in lead roles and followed the story of a woman who finds freedom after being kidnapped. The music, especially Patakha Guddi, became a major highlight of the film.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with O2 India, Imtiaz Ali shared that they filmed the song even before AR Rahman had composed or recorded it. “We had shot Patakha Guddi before it was even recorded,” Imtiaz said. “That’s a very unique thing about this song.”

He explained that they initially used a folk track by Padma Bhushan awardee Gurmeet Bawa, titled Jugni, as a reference while filming. “We shot this song on a Gurmeet Bawa song, which is Jugni. She is no more, but she was a Padma Bhushan recipient in Punjab. We had her song, and we shot the whole song based on that, playing it on the recorder.”

Once the visuals were ready, AR Rahman came up with a fresh composition. Imtiaz revealed, “Rahman sir had an idea of what kind of song to make for this. He made it and we retrograded it.” He also credited lyricist Irshad Kamil, saying, “It is one of the most brilliant songs that Irshad has written for any of my films.”

Advertisement

The director also highlighted how the track reflects the power of female energy in the Punjabi context, which fits perfectly with the film’s tone. “The concept of female energy in the Punjabi context came through in this song. It suited Highway very much,” he noted.

The Nooran Sisters recorded Patakha Guddi in one intense session, singing through the day and continuing into the night. Imtiaz Ali recalled how the two singers stood at the same mic while AR Rahman, who was abroad at the time, guided them over a video call on how to position the mic and deliver their vocals.

Imtiaz also shared a light-hearted moment from that recording night. Since the lyrics of the song include the word “Ali,” the sisters playfully sang it while looking at him. He mentioned that Jyoti Nooran even pointed at him during the chorus, making it a fun and memorable experience in the studio.

Advertisement

He went on to praise the vibrant energy the Nooran Sisters brought to the song, calling it almost divine. According to him, AR Rahman had anticipated this kind of magic, and the final result reflected just that.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Highway remains a beloved film known for its compelling performances, emotional storyline, and moving soundtrack. Patakha Guddi continues to be one of the most celebrated and iconic songs from the film.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar was 'afraid' people won't take him seriously if Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh’s RARKPK had tanked; 'It was a tough time...'