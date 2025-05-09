Messy MV: BLACKPINK's Rosé portrays obsessive love in OST for Brad Pitt's F1 movie; watch

BLACKPINK's Rosé ventured into the world of OST singing with her latest single, Messy for the upcoming movie F1. The track released on May 9 at 1 AM KST (May 8, 3:30 PM EST) is her first-ever musical contribution for a Hollywood movie. The fifth track of F1 The Album, Messy, explores themes of deep love that border on obsession. The song's blue-toned music video features Rosé effectively capturing the emotions conveyed in the song.

Advertisement

The Messy music video, released on Rosé's YouTube channel, has already crossed 21 million views and 431K likes, making it seem like a chart-buster already. In the music video, the BLACKPINK member sings about a lover's intense devotion, describing a relationship where they are so enamored by their partner that they "can barely breathe." The lover's passion is palpable, as conveyed through the lyrics "I'm obsessed with you and there's no replica." But too much of anything, even if it's love, gets "messy," as the song suggests.

Messy was co-written by Rosé, Cleo Tighe, Delacey, Matthew James Burns, and Peter Rycroft. The music video features Rosé exploring iconic Las Vegas locations that evoke scenes from the film F1. The scenes include cast members Brad Pitt, Dameis Idris and Kerry Condon. F1 The album includes contributions from artists like Ed Sheeran, Don Toliver, Doja Cat, Tate McRae, Burna Boy, Roddy Ricch, and more.

Advertisement

The album is set to be released on June 27 EST, coinciding with the U.S. premiere of the F1 movie. The Messy MV features Rosé walking on empty streets and being surrounded with water droplets, echoing the sentiments of the line, "With your arms around me, it feels like I'm drownin." Fans were already expecting a banger when they spotted Rosé filming the street-walking scene during her latest US visit around the time of Coachella. Now, they finally know what the shoot was about.

Overall, the Messy OST appears captivating, with Rosé's stunning visuals and enchanting vocals perfectly complemented by a powerful build-up of music. The MV's charm is further enhanced by being filmed on location at the actual sites where the movie F1 was shot.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Rosé boasts sizzling chemistry with Lewis Hamilton at F1 race and Met Gala; fans want them to date already