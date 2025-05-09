Swara Bhasker Nawazuddin Siddiqui films on OTT Ileana D'Cruz Raghav Juyal on Shah Rukh Khan Rajkummar Rao Shah Rukh Khan Akshay Kumar Alia Bhatt Celina Jaitly on ageism Aamir Khan wedding with Reena Dutta

5 less discussed Bollywood gems on Netflix, Prime Video that evoke nostalgic memories: Dil Se to Guru

From Dil Se to Guru and Saathiya, here are some less discussed Bollywood gems that are a must watch on OTT.

By Loveleen Kaur
Published on May 09, 2025  |  05:41 AM IST |  10K
5 less discussed Bollywood gems on Netflix, Prime Video that evoke nostalgic memories: Dil Se to Guru
PC: IMDb

Multiple streaming platforms that today take space in digital devices have given the audience to stream their favorite movies at the click of a button. While some of us love to enjoy some of the classics, there are many lesser discussed Bollywood films that are a must-watch, if you’re an ardent cinema lover. Here’s a comprehensive list of such movies and there’s something for everyone. Check it out!

Advertisement

5 lesser discussed films on OTT:

1. Dil Se

Where to watch: Netflix

If you’re a Shah Rukh Khan fanatic, chances are you might have watched this movie. But those who haven’t, take this as a sign. It’s a 1998 classic, directed by Mani Ratnam. With SRK and Manisha Koirala taking the lead, the romantic thriller also featured debutant Preity Zinta in a supporting role. After being screened at multiple film festivals, Dil Se won two awards at the 46th National Film Awards.


2. Namaste London

Where to watch: Prime Video

Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namastey London is a romantic comedy film that will make you sympathize with Akshay Kumar while having mixed views about Katrina Kaif’s character. The 2007 movie ended up becoming one of the highest-grossing films of the year, and it’s enough reason for you to watch the entertainer on OTT.


3. Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Where to watch: Prime Video

Advertisement

Don’t call yourself a Bollywood buff if you haven’t watched Dil Toh Pagal Hai at least once. Featuring SRK, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar in key roles, this National Award-winning musical romance film should be on top of your list the next time you plan to enjoy a Yash Chopra movie.


4. Guru

Where to watch: Netflix

A Mani Ratnam directorial, Guru, became so popular that it was later made in multiple Indian languages. The 2007 drama film stars real-life couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in key roles, with Mithun Chakraborty, R. Madhavan, and Vidya Balan playing supporting characters.


5. Saathiya

Where to watch: Prime Video

Another iconic film that makes its way to our list is Shaad Ali’s Saathiya. This 2002 romantic drama film is a remake of the Tamil film, Alaipayuthey. Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi’s portrayal of Suhani and Aditya helped the movie gain a cult following.

Advertisement


For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

Which of these OTT films is your favorite?
From Namaste London to Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Guru, here are a handful of films that are a must-watch.
Namaste London
Dil Toh Pagal Hai
Dil Se
Saathiya
Guru

ALSO READ: Until Shah Rukh Khan’s MET Gala debut, Raghav Juyal thought its ‘Halloween for the ultra-rich’; Kill actor makes hilarious revelation

About The Author
Loveleen Kaur

With more than five years of experience in journalism and an MA degree in Mass Communication & J...

Advertisement

Latest Articles