5 less discussed Bollywood gems on Netflix, Prime Video that evoke nostalgic memories: Dil Se to Guru

Multiple streaming platforms that today take space in digital devices have given the audience to stream their favorite movies at the click of a button. While some of us love to enjoy some of the classics, there are many lesser discussed Bollywood films that are a must-watch, if you’re an ardent cinema lover. Here’s a comprehensive list of such movies and there’s something for everyone. Check it out!

5 lesser discussed films on OTT:

1. Dil Se

Where to watch: Netflix

If you’re a Shah Rukh Khan fanatic, chances are you might have watched this movie. But those who haven’t, take this as a sign. It’s a 1998 classic, directed by Mani Ratnam. With SRK and Manisha Koirala taking the lead, the romantic thriller also featured debutant Preity Zinta in a supporting role. After being screened at multiple film festivals, Dil Se won two awards at the 46th National Film Awards.

2. Namaste London

Where to watch: Prime Video

Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namastey London is a romantic comedy film that will make you sympathize with Akshay Kumar while having mixed views about Katrina Kaif’s character. The 2007 movie ended up becoming one of the highest-grossing films of the year, and it’s enough reason for you to watch the entertainer on OTT.

3. Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Where to watch: Prime Video

Don’t call yourself a Bollywood buff if you haven’t watched Dil Toh Pagal Hai at least once. Featuring SRK, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar in key roles, this National Award-winning musical romance film should be on top of your list the next time you plan to enjoy a Yash Chopra movie.

4. Guru

Where to watch: Netflix

A Mani Ratnam directorial, Guru, became so popular that it was later made in multiple Indian languages. The 2007 drama film stars real-life couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in key roles, with Mithun Chakraborty, R. Madhavan, and Vidya Balan playing supporting characters.

5. Saathiya

Where to watch: Prime Video

Another iconic film that makes its way to our list is Shaad Ali’s Saathiya. This 2002 romantic drama film is a remake of the Tamil film, Alaipayuthey. Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi’s portrayal of Suhani and Aditya helped the movie gain a cult following.

