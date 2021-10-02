EXCLUSIVE: Made in Heaven’s Yaaneea reveals acting happened to her by chance: Never came with a plan to act

Yaaneea Bharadwaj has been creating a massive buzz in the town post her stint in Made in Heaven. The actress has won millions of hearts with her stunning looks and her impeccable performance. And while it was a treat to watch her in the series, she did leave the audience wanting more. But did you know, acting wasn’t Yaanneea’s first career choice and happened to her by chance during one of her Mumbai trips? Yes! that’s true. The actress had revealed that she got her first acting offer during her visit to her sister in Mumbai.

Talking about Yaaneea stated, “My sister was studying in Mumbai so that is why I had come to just be with her, I never came with a plan to act at all. One day I was just sitting at Prithvi and enjoying the vibe there when a play director asked me if I wanted to act. I was still not too sure but then he introduced me to Salim Arif sir who was directing a play with newcomers at the time and I got the role and that is how I got into theatre. So, I did my first play was at Prithvi theatre then the second one happened at the NCPA and after a few plays I stopped doing theatre because it can't pay for you to live in an expensive city like Mumbai.”

She continued, “After that, I started watching world cinema. Back in 2016, I didn't have any OTT accounts so whenever I went to meet a producer, director, casting director anyone, I would ask them to give me whatever films of the world cinema they had. But trust me, no platform will have such an amazing collection of films from the world and you actually can't find most of those films anywhere.”