EXCLUSIVE: Ronit Roy talks about his character in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3, OTT being the future and much more

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 features Ronit Roy, Gurdip Punjj and Mona Singh in the lead and happens to be a tale of toxic relationships.

With the lockdown prevailing in the country for over two months now, OTT has really been our major source of entertainment. Making the most of this digital platform, Ekta Kapoor is all set to treat the audience with the third season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain which will be out on June 6. Starring Ronit Roy, Gurdip Punjj and Mona Singh in the lead, the family drama has been a rage among the audience and post the success of the two seasons, the makers are coming with an intriguing season 3.

Interestingly, the makers have unveiled the trailer of the show lately and it has opened to rave response from the audience. Ronit is seen playing the lead role in this engrossing tale of toxic relationships. He is the guy who has been juggling between relationships and seems to have lost his track now with his life becoming even more chaotic. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinvkilla, Ronit Roy, who is extremely ecstatic over the release of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3, spoke candidly about how the new season is different from the previous two.

Excerpts from Pinkvilla's interview with Ronit Roy are given below:

The trailer of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 has witnessed a positive response from the audience. What is your reaction to the response?

Well, everyone loves it when their project receives appreciation. It has been one year of work that has gone into the shoot. Shoots are never easy. Everyone works hard for their project. Similarly, we also worked very hard. And when your hard work gets received with appreciation from the audience, because you are working for them, of course, it is a great feeling. It inspires you to do more.

How is Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 different from the previous seasons?

This season is completely different from season 1 and 2. It is different not just for me, but it is different for every other character. People will understand the trauma that every character is going through as we have covered a long journey so far. All the characters have their grey shades to them just like life which is full of ups and downs.

Your character of Rohit Mehra has also grown with every season. So, was the process of getting into the skin of the character difficult this time?

The preparation has been the same. All one needed to do was to understand the relationships and equation Rohit Mehra shared with people around him. Besides, after working with the same case for two years now, you get an idea of how the other one will perform. The best thing about Rohit’s character in season 3 was I had the opportunity to play with other characters and mould them as I like. I got scope from the writer. the way the character was written, there was immense scope to change the valve settings and make the water flow differently. Having said that you see the basic emotion of human being are the same, what changes is the way we express them. Talking about Rohit, there is a popular sher which my wife once told me, “Wo na samjhe hain an samjhenge meri baat, de aur dil unko jo na de mujh ko zaban aur.” This fits Rohit well as maybe he isn’t able to express himself, he wants others to have a different kind of heart. This is because everyone has been slamming him, taunting him about his alcoholism but no one ever questioned him why has he become like that.

Since the series is said to be a dark and toxic tale of relationships, what is it that you want the audience to take back from the show?

There is nothing we are trying to teach. It is no moral of the story, a story of people, a story of lives. And whatever happened in season 1 and 2, these events have happened and taken place in lots of people’s lives. Now the interesting part about season 3 is that life is not about situations how they present themselves to you, it is about how you react to those situations. So, it is about reactions to those situations and circumstances and that’s what I feel is an interesting part from a viewer’s standpoint.

The series has been released during the lockdown. Do you think it will give an edge in terms of the possibility of a better reaction?

Well, if it is a good show, people will love it. And if there is a good word of mouth, it will be a super hit as well. However, I have high hopes from the show and believe that people will love it.

You have been in the entertainment industry for around 3 decades now and have been a part of movies, television and now the digital world. Is OTT the game changer for the entertainment world?

Back in 2000 shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kaun Banega Crorepati, these were all game changers. They made television as giant as it is today. Similarly, when OTT came into the scene, people were quite perplexed and didn’t know how it would work. But with the ongoing lockdown, OTT has covered its four year journey in just four months. OTT is here to stay and with the Maharashtra CM giving permission to shoot, more projects will be coming on the digital platform. After all, OTT is a powerful entity now and is definitely the future.

