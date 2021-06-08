EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth on his chemistry with Sonia in Broken But Beautiful 3: We didn't have to break the ice

Sidharth Shukla had shared the screen space with Sonia Rathee for the first time in Broken But Beautiful 3 and their chemistry has been loved by the audience.

Sidharth Shukla has all the reasons to grin ear to ear these days. After all his debut in the digital world with the much talked about Broken But Beautiful 3 has been a massive hit among the fans and the audience has been all praises for Sidharth’s stint in the romance drama. To note, Sidharth was seen sharing the screen space with Sonia Rathee in Broken But Beautiful 3 and their chemistry has been the talk of the town ever since.

Recently, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor opened up on his chemistry with Sonia and stated that he made sure to share a comfortable bond with her both on and off the screen. “We didn't have to break the ice. We both are actors. However, I understand the feeling of being on sets, and when it's your first day, I remember my days. Hence, I just went to her, greeted her, and we spoke. I cracked a few jokes and was myself so that it didn't feel like two strangers were working together to make her feel more comfortable,” he added.

On the other hand, Sonia has also been all praises for Sidharth and stated that she was never intimidated by him. Instead, she admitted being comfortable working with him and said she had a lot of fun while shooting with the Bigg Boss 3 winner. “He is an actor who snaps into the character, which is something even I need to learn from him, He is a seasoned actor and doesn’t need the time to prep,” she was quoted saying.

Also Read: Broken But Beautiful 3: Sonia Rathee says Sidharth Shukla 'never made her feel intimidated' by his stardom

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×