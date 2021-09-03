EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Shukla was a nice guy, Shehnaaz Gill is shattered; says Prince Narula

Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday, and his funeral will take place today in Oshiwara. Prince Narula and his actress-wife Yuvika Chaudhary had visited the late actor’s residence yesterday. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Prince stated that Shukla’s mother is completely numb. “She doesn’t know what’s happening. Unko toh yehi lag raha hai ki unka beta jaag jayega abhi. His sisters’ condition is also the same, and they said how pampered he was in the entire family. His mom said she doesn’t have anything to do now. Everyone is shattered. Shehnaaz (Gill) was also there, and she is also shattered. I pray to the almighty to give strength to his family,” says Prince.

The actor adds that he didn’t know Sidharth for very long, but they have met a couple of times at award functions. “We have even entertained people together on the same stage, and in the few times that we have met, I realised that he was a really nice guy, and was always laughing,” states Prince. In another conversation with Pinkvilla, Sidharth’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 co-contestant Vivan Bhathena said that his heart sank when he had heard the news of Sidharth’s unfortunate demise.

“You know, (in our group) we were all the boring types, and he was the one who had all the fun. He has always been the naughty one, upto some mischief and prank. He really enjoyed his life to the fullest. I just feel really sad for his mother, and the people he is leaving behind. I don’t know how they are going to deal with this loss, and I don’t know what happened suddenly that has caused this problem. The words are not coming out right now, and we are all really shaken up,” Vivan had said.

