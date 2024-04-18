Kriti Sanon says her film Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu was not ‘manifesto on feminism’

Kriti Sanon is currently enjoying back-to-back successes and immense acclaim for her performances in the films Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew. The actress starred alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu in the latter, which was a female-led heist comedy. In a recent interview, Kriti spoke about her film not being a “manifesto on feminism” but just about the three ladies having fun.

Kriti Sanon opens up on her film Crew not being about ‘male bashing’

In a recent interview with Elle India, Kriti Sanon opened up about her film Crew, which hit theaters in March 2024. Kriti expressed, “When I first heard the script from her (Rhea Kapoor), I knew this wasn’t a manifesto on feminism. This wasn’t about male bashing.”

Further reflecting on the film, she said, “This was just about the good, clean fun of three women outsmarting the authorities to steal a cachet of gold for themselves.”

Kriti Sanon’s heartfelt note for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu post release of Crew

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram after the release of Crew and penned a sweet message for her co-actresses in the film. She wrote, "This C R E W has my (heart)." Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, Kriti expressed, "Have admired these two women for years and it's been such a pleasure performing with the two most iconic performers our industry has ever had! Never felt like a junior on set (didn't behave like one too) !!"

She further shared, “It was always 3 individual women, 3 different actors coming together as a team to create CHEMISTRY you’ve never seen before while we had a blastttt!” Acknowledging the love from the audience, Kriti mentioned, “Loving the LOVE pouring in already. Our #Crew is Yours! See you in theaters guys!”

In Crew, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon take on the roles of air hostesses. The cast also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Presented by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, the film is directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. It was released in cinemas on March 29, 2024.

