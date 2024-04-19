The last release of March, the Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew, directed by Rajesh Krishnan has turned out to be a success story at the box office. With 3-weeks into the run, the total of this Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor production stands at Rs 73 crore and the caper is headed for a finish in the vicinity of Rs 80 crore in India.

The film is getting a longer than usual run at the box office owing to the slow-down in the industry due to the election period. While the India business is looking at a Rs 80 crore finish, the international business is expected to close around USD 6.5 Million (INR 54 crore). The Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon film is made on a budget of Rs 75 crore, adding another Rs 15 crore towards PnA, taking the total cost to Rs 90 crore.

As against that, the producers, Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor got good deals from their digital, satellite, and music partners. While the digital rights of Crew are sold for a sum of Rs 30 crore, the satellite rights fetched Rs 15 crore, and finally another Rs 10 crore came in from the sale of music rights. The total non-theatrical revenue of Crew stands around Rs 55 crore. Now coming to the theatrical revenue, the all-India share of Crew by the end of its run will be around Rs 36 crore, whereas the real cream has come in with the overperformance in the international belts.

The overseas share of Crew is expected to be approx. Rs 21 crore. As against a cost of Rs 90 crore, the total revenue of Crew from all sources is 112 crore, leading to a nett profit of Rs 22 crore. The return on investment for the producers if 25 percent, and the aforementioned sum will be split amongst them based on the pre-decided ratios.

The film is a success and has secured the Semi-Hit verdict for its performance in India. Talking of overseas, the film is a clean hit in the international markets. Here's to Tabu, Kareena and Kriti Sanon on Crew.

Decoding The Economics of Crew:

Expenses Amount Cost of Production Rs 75 crore PnA Rs 15 crore Total Expense (A) Rs 90 crore India Theatrical Share Rs 36 crore Digital Rights Rs 30 crore Overseas Theatrical Share Rs 21 crore Satellite Rights Rs 15 crore Music Rights Rs 10 crore Total Revenue (B) Rs 112 crore Total Profit (B-A) Rs 22 crore ROI 25 Percent Verdict Semi Hit

Note: Data & Numbers compiled from our independent sources!

