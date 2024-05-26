EXO’s Chanyeol, Sehun, Baekhyun and Kai cheer up group leader Suho at his concert SU: HOME in Seoul; See PICS

EXO’s Suho will be dropping his third mini-album 1 to 3 at the end of May 2024. Meanwhile, the EXO leader has embarked on his first solo world concert tour SU: HOME.

In the latest news, EXO members Chanyeol and Baekhyun along with Sehun and Kai who are currently completing their military service came to cheer their leader Suho on his first solo world tour SU: HOME in Seoul.

EXO members Chanyeol, Baekhyun, Sehun, and Kai came to cheer up leader Suho at his first solo world tour concert SU: HOME second day in Seoul on May 26, 2024, KST.

Fans were elated to see the members coming together to support the EXO leader on his solo concert. When fans in the crowd spotted the members they shared photos and videos on X (formerly Twitter) and shared their happiness with EXO lovers worldwide.

It was also heartwarming to note that Kai and Sehun, both of whom are currently completing their military service came out on a break to support Suho on his new endeavor. Kai enlisted as a social service worker on May 11 followed by Sehun on December 21, 2023.

Catch a glimpse of Chanyeol, Baekhyun, Kai, and Sehun cheering up for Suho at SU: HOME here:

Know more about Suho

Suho also known by his birth name Kim Jun Myeon is the leader of the worldwide popular K-pop boy group EXO. Suho is also a noted actor in the South Korean industry with some of his memorable roles in The Universe’s Star, Rich Man, and Behind Your Touch.

Meanwhile, Suho is currently leading the period romance K-drama Missing Crown Prince as Prince Yi Geon alongside Hong Ye Ji.

In other news, Suho will be dropping his highly awaited solo comeback mini album 1 to 3 on May 31, 2024, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). He unveiled a funky music video for the pre-release single Cheese featuring Red Velvet’s Wendy on May 20, 2024.

Suho will be performing next in Manila on June 22, 2024, as part of his world tour SU: HOME. The concert has more stops in Asia and then will move on to the Europe leg of the tour in September.