EXO's SUHO embarks on celestial voyage to rediscover himself in new 1 to 3 music video; watch

EXO's SUHO embarks on a celestial voyage of self-discovery in his captivating new music video for 1 to 3. Released today, the visually stunning video portrays SUHO navigating through cosmic landscapes, symbolizing an introspective journey to reconnect with his true self. With ethereal visuals and emotive storytelling, 1 to 3 invites viewers to join SUHO on a transformative adventure across the stars.

EXO’s SUHO releases 1 to 3 music video

On May 31, EXO’s SUHO released his highly anticipated third solo EP, 1 to 3, marking his return to the music scene more than two years after his second EP, Grey Suit. The new EP features seven tracks, including the titular 1 to 3 and another lead track, Cheese, which includes a collaboration with Wendy of Red Velvet.

In the music video for 1 to 3, SUHO embarks on a celestial voyage, symbolically exploring themes of self-discovery and personal growth. The visual narrative, filled with stunning cosmic imagery and introspective moments, complements the EP’s overall theme of rediscovering oneself amidst life's journey.

Watch SUHO’s 1 to 3 music video here;

Fans and critics alike have praised SUHO’s artistic evolution, noting that 1 to 3 solidifies his position as a formidable solo artist within the K-pop industry.

More details about SUHO’s latest solo activities

Kim Jun Myeon, better known as EXO’s leader SUHO has made his comeback with his third solo EP, 1 to 3, on May 31, 2024, marking his first solo project since Grey Suit in 2022. The EP features seven tracks, including collaborations with Wendy of Red Velvet on the song Cheese.

Alongside his musical pursuits, SUHO continues to thrive in his acting career, starring in MBN's Missing Crown Prince, which premiered on April 13, 2024. He also contributed to the series' soundtrack with the song Love You More Gradually. SUHO's recent activities showcase his multifaceted talent as both a musician and an actor.

