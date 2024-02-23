IU and Tang Wei are connected in mysterious ways in cinematic MV for Shh.. with NewJeans’ Hyein, Joe Won Sun

On February 23, IU dropped a striking new music video titled Shh.. starring Tang Wei. The track features other powerful women artists: NewJeans’ Hyein and Joe Won Sun, accompanied by a special narration from Patti Kim.

IU’s MV for Shh… starring Tang Wei

One of the B-sides from IU’s latest mini album The Winning, Shh.. was composed by Lee Jong Hoon and Lee Chae Gyu, while IU wrote all the lyrics for the song herself. Interestingly, this release also marks Tang Wei's debut appearance in a music video.

In the dark MV, IU becomes entangled in a mysterious connection with a woman entwined in a possible crime. Shh.. is featured on IU's 6th mini album The Winning, alongside tracks like Holssi, Love wins all, and Shopper. The music video also features vocals of NewJeans' Hyein and Joe Wonsun, with a special narration by Patti Kim.

The music video has garnered acclaim for its cinematic quality, with IU earning praise for her portrayal of women's empowerment within a crime noir theme. The line "here's to those women who remain an enigma forever etched somewhere in my time" in the music video serves as another tribute to women, how they dissolve their identities and their strength.

IU intentionally included women from various generations in the song, aiming for diversity. Hyein represents the teenage generation, IU herself represents the 30s, Joe Won Sun represents the 50s, and Patti Kim represents the 80s. Crafting the song was a lengthy process, as it proved challenging to align all elements. IU personally reached out to each woman, and collaborating with each one took considerable time. Nonetheless, the result was a wonderful culmination of their efforts.

IU penned the lyrics for the track, which meticulously showcases the diverse vocal styles of each featured singer. While IU herself delves into soul and blues for her segment, Hyein's part shines with her R&B vocals, and Joe Won Sun brings forth her rock sensibility, adding variety to the song. Fans have lauded not only the cinematic quality of the song but also the acting performances of IU and Tang Wei. Numerous theories have emerged, with many praising IU's artistic craftsmanship in creating the song.

Watch the MV here-

More about The Winning

The Winning is an extended play by South Korean singer-songwriter IU, which was released on February 20, 2024, under the label EDAM Entertainment. This marks her first release since the EP Pieces in December 2021. Preceding the EP, the single Love wins all was dropped on January 24, 2024. Following this, Holssi was released on February 16, while Shopper debuted alongside the EP on February 20, 2024. As IU gears up for her H.E.R. world tour commencing in March, The Winning serves as a prelude to her global journey across Asia, Europe, and the US, with performances scheduled until August 2024.

