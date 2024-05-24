Frankly Speaking is an ongoing K-drama series starring Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na in the lead roles. With the release of the new episode, the show sees a slight rise in ratings. The plot of the series follows a news announcer whose life turns upside down following a sudden accident.

Frankly Speaking's ratings rise with new episode's release

On May 24, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed the ratings recorded for the new episode of Frankly Speaking and it scored a nationwide viewership of 1.4 percent. The new episode has seen a steady increase in ratings since the previous episode. Currently, Frankly Speaking is the only K-drama airing around the same time slot. However, since the last week’s episode, the ratings have dipped by 0.1 percent.

The show has progressed tremendously since the last episode as Go Kyung Pyo's character Song Ki Baek and On Woo Ju played by Kang Han Na are growing closer to each other gradually. Song Ki Baek took part in a dating show in an attempt to turn his life around. However, more than a love story, the plot also delves into the themes of self-discovery and choosing your own destinies as well.

More information about Frankly Speaking

The story revolves around Song Ki Baek who is a talented news announcer with the dream of becoming a prime-time news reporter. However, he suddenly develops a disorder after he gets accidentally electrocuted on the filming set which completely flips his life around. Because of his unique condition, the character loses his ability to lie which puts him in uncomfortable situations. Moreover, he also faces troubles in his work and makes a dramatic exit from his toxic workplace to rediscover his passions.

On Woo Ju, a variety show writer who faces constant failures finds Song Ki Baek intriguing and decides to cast him in a variety show. However, the reality show is not an ordinary series but a recorded show that features romantic adventures.

Led by Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na, the cast ensemble of the series includes Joo Jong Hyuk, Shin Jung Keun, Kang Ae Shim, Hwang Sung Bin, Lee Jin Hyuk, Baek Joo Hee, Kim Sae Byuk, Lee Bom Sori, and more. Every new episode is released on Wednesday-Thursday at 20:50 KST.

