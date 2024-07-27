Justin Timberlake's Attorney Is Confident Case Will Be Dismissed As Singer 'Was Not Intoxicated' When Arrested For DWI

Justin Timberlake’s attorney, on Friday, said that he was not drunk when he was arrested in June on charges of DWI. The charges against Timberlake were one count of DWI and two traffic citations. Burke, his attorney, asked for the dismissal of charges based on the mistakes by the police.

While Timberlake is currently on a Forget Tomorrow World Tour in Europe, he didn’t go to court but will attend the next hearing virtually. This trial took place hours before his show in Kraków, Poland.

Additionally, Burke told reporters that Timberlake was not intoxicated and expressed belief that the charge would be dropped. In Burke’s statement to CNN, he said some seriously flawed police work wrongly arrested Timberlake and reiterated the fact of his innocence.

He added that the singer has great respect for law enforcement and due process, as demonstrated by his cooperation with officers. He said that Timberlake has always respected law enforcement. He has also cooperated with the police officers at all times and treated them with respect. Burke also emphasized how Justin has been respectful of the judicial process, including the district attorney and the judge who were present in court during his hearing. He continued, “But the fact remains: he was not intoxicated, and they made an error in arresting him for it. We are confident that this charge will be dismissed."

However, he felt it was necessary to point out that the arrest was mistaken and predicted that this would eventually happen.

Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest

Timberlake was arrested on June 18 for alleged failure to stop at a stop sign and lane deviation. He left Sag Harbor’s American Hotel under police assertion of driving while intoxicated (DWI). The overnight detention ended in arraignment, whereupon recognition bond release occurred for him.

According to an arrest report from June 19th, he did poorly on field sobriety tests and supposedly made mention of “one martini.” On June 19th, Burke expressed his hope for fighting off these allegations at some point when speaking publicly about them.

During a recent Chicago concert held on June 21st, Timberlake mentioned that it had been a difficult week. Rather than being discouraged by it all, another source confirmed to People on June 27 that his legal team has advised him and his wife, Jessica Biel, that they don’t have anything to worry about. The couple has remained supportive of each other and moved on from the incident.

