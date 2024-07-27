From One-Punch Man to SSSS.Gridman: 10 Best Superhero Anime to Watch After My Hero Academia

So, you've watched every episode of My Hero Academia, and now you find yourself looking for more such gripping superhero anime. Well, look no further! Here is a well-curated list of ten superhero anime series that promise to satisfy your craving for heart-pounding superhero actions and all things supernatural.

10 Best superhero anime to watch

1. One-Punch Man

Saitama from One-Punch Man is the superhero who possesses the ability to defeat any adversary with just one punch. Be it Saitama's calm attitude towards dangerous enemies or his struggle with his own immense power, this anime will offer you all the necessary laughs and superhero action.

With a clever mix of humor and impressive action scenes, this anime is certainly going to keep you hooked till the end.

2. Tiger & Bunny

Tiger & Bunny is a unique one in the genre that introduces a world where superheroes are corporate-sponsored and compete to earn points and win the title 'King of Heroes’ on a reality TV show.

The dynamic duo of the show, Wild Tiger and Barnaby Brooks Jr., navigate this one-of-a-kind world while uncovering a deeper conspiracy. The blend of buddy cop elements and superhero action creates a refreshing tale. Watching their partnership evolve from mutual annoyance to genuine camaraderie is a real treat while watching this anime.

3. Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama, a middle-school boy who is trying to live a normal life despite having supernatural powers. Mob may not have a superhero costume per se, but his fights against evil spirits and fellow psychics are truly brave.

With its unique style of animation and meaningful storyline which delves into topics like self-identity and psychic power, this anime will surely leave you captivated. Mob's adventure is both touching and thrilling, making it a must-watch.

4. Astro Boy

You can't talk about superhero anime without mentioning Astro Boy, one of the first anime to exist. This classic anime follows the adventures of Astro, a powerful robot boy who fights to protect humanity.

Astro Boy was groundbreaking and widely loved around the world. It skilfully explores themes of justice, humanity, and the relationship between humans and robots, Astro Boy laid the foundation for many modern superhero tales. Its timeless charm and captivating storyline make it a must-watch for any fan of the genre.

5. SSSS.Gridman

SSSS.Gridman is a modern reimagining of the 1993 tokusatsu series Gridman the Hyper Agent. In this anime, a high school student Yuta Hibiki awakens with no memory, he meets a digital hero named Gridman on his computer and then merges with him to fight monsters.

This anime combines kaiju battles with digital-age heroes. The series beautifully blends nostalgia with striking animation, creating a visually stunning and emotionally resonant story. If you love giant robots and intricate plots, this one’s for you.

6. The Big O

The Big O is a hidden gem that combines anime with mecha action. The story takes place forty years after a mysterious occurrence causes the residents of Paradigm City to lose their memories. Following that Roger Smith, the city's top negotiator pilots a robot called Big O to protect the city from various threats.

It is a thrilling, action-packed, and futuristic anime that makes it a unique one in the superhero genre. The series also has an interesting resemblance with Batman's resolve that adds to its charm and makes it one of the best in the genre.

7. Samurai Flamenco

Samurai Flamenco follows the story of Masayoshi Hazama, a young man who decides to become a real-life superhero to fulfill his childhood dream, despite having no powers or advanced technology.

The series starts off light-hearted but gradually delves into more serious themes as Hazama faces increasingly dangerous adversaries. The shift from innocence to harsh realism makes this a fascinating and unique watch that is sure to keep viewers engrossed.

8. Gatchaman Crowds

Gatchaman Crowds reimagines the classic Gatchaman series with a modern twist. Set in the near future, it follows a group of superheroes called Gatchaman who protect Earth from alien threats using special suits powered by their spiritual energies.

Hajime Ichinose, the main character, brings a fresh and unconventional take on being a hero that challenges the traditional style of heroism. The vibrant animation and thought-provoking themes of the anime make it one of the best in the superhero genre.

9. Darker than Black

Darker than Black is a world where people with supernatural abilities, known as Contractors, operate in the shadows. This anime offers a bit darker and more mature aspect of the superhero theme. The story follows Hei, also known as the "Black Reaper," who is a Contractor with the ability to manipulate electricity. He works as a covert operative in a world full of intrigue and danger.

The complex characters and intricate plotlines of the series skilfully manage to keep viewers hooked, providing a fascinating and thrilling superhero experience.

10. Charlotte

Charlotte revolves around a group of teenagers who possess unique abilities, just like the students of U.A. High in My Hero Academia. In this anime, Yuu Otosaka, who can temporarily possess others, is recruited by a mysterious student council tasked with protecting those with special powers.

The series is a unique blend of humor, drama, mystery, and action. Along with that, the emotional depth and unexpected twists in the series make it a fantastic addition to the superhero anime genre.

These ten anime series provide a variety of superhero stories, each with its own unique style and storytelling. Whether you're looking for humor, mystery, or intense action, there is something for everyone. So wait no more! Grab some popcorn, cozy up, and enjoy watching these tales of unforgettable adventures and fascinating superheroes.