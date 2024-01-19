Gandhi: Pratik Gandhi kicks off shoot for Mahatma Gandhi biopic helmed by Hansal Mehta

Hansal Mehta is one of the acclaimed filmmakers in Bollywood. He is much recognized for movies like Shahid, and Chhalaang amongst others. In a long illustrious career, fans have eagerly been waiting for his much-anticipated biopic, Gandhi, based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi. Now, most recently, the team infused excitement among fans as they kick-started the shoot for the web show.

Pratik Gandhi begins shooting for Hansal Mehta's biopic web show Gandhi

Today, on January 19, director Hansal Mehta and actor Pratik Gandhi took to their Instagram handle to make a collaborative announcement. In the latest post, the duo shared a carousel of images from the sets as they begin filming for Mahatma Gandhi’s biopic titled, Gandhi. The first schedule of the show will be shot in Gujarat. In the pictures, the makers unveiled a glimpse of Gandhi’s world, which promises to capture the life and times of the Mahatma.

The show will be an international production shot across various Indian and foreign locations. “Capturing history in the making! #Gandhi filming now. (accompanied by camera emoji),” read the caption alongside the post.

Take a look:

The post begins with a photo of the clapboard from the sets followed by a photo offering a glimpse of Pratik Gandhi carrying the titular look with a dhoti kurta and turban seemingly. The third photo is the name of the leader M.K. Gandhi concluded by the director Hansal Mehta caught at the moment while he seemingly examines the shot.

Fans react to the post

Minutes after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop expressing their excitement over the announcement. A fan wrote, “Thank God In today's times people like you are still making movies on Gandhi thank you so much for making a movie on Gandhi,” another fan commented, “Gandhi's magic will be remade! All the best team Gandhi !!!”, while a third fan commented, “Cannot wait to see this sir.”

The long-awaited biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, Gandhi, is directed by Hansal Mehta and backed by Applause Entertainment in association with Applause Productions.

In addition to this, Hansal Mehta also has The Buckingham Murderers in the pipeline which is led by Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It will also mark Kareena’s production debut.

