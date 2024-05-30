Frankly Speaking is an ongoing K-drama starring Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na which has been garnering a steady response from the audience. The plot of the show follows a news announcer whose life completely turns upside down after a shocking incident. However, he meets a woman who helps him get through the difficult time.

Frankly Speaking score steady ratings with new episode

On May 30, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed the ratings recorded for the new episode of Frankly Speaking and it scored a nationwide viewership of 1.3 percent. The show continues to maintain steady ratings although it saw a slight dip of 0.1 percent since the previous episode. Currently, the K-drama has been airing at the particular timeslot without any competition.

The story of the show offers a unique perspective on life and how it is never too late for one to follow their dreams. Go Kyung Pyo's character Song Ki Baek was a soft-spoken person initially but his condition has forced him to step out of his shell and become his authentic self. On the other hand, On Woo Ju played by Kang Han Na has also started to stand up for herself more and has definitely been inspired by Song Ki Baek's actions.

More about Frankly Speaking

Directed by Jang Ji Yeon and written by Choi Kyung, the plot of the show follows Song Ki Baek who is a talented news announcer with the dream of becoming a prime-time news reporter. However, he suddenly develops a disorder after he gets accidentally electrocuted on the filming set which completely flips his life around. Because of his unique condition, the character loses his ability to lie which puts him in uncomfortable situations.

On Woo Ju, a variety show writer who faces constant failures finds Song Ki Baek intriguing and decides to cast him in a variety show. However, the reality show is not an ordinary series but a recorded show that features romantic adventures.

Apart from Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na, the cast ensemble of the series includes Joo Jong Hyuk, Shin Jung Keun, Kang Ae Shim, Hwang Sung Bin, Lee Jin Hyuk, Baek Joo Hee, Kim Sae Byuk, Lee Bom Sori, and more. Every new episode is released on Wednesday-Thursday at 20:50 KST.

