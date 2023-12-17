Gong Yoo puts in extra efforts for Lee Jung Jae’s birthday PIC; Latter calls him ‘passionate photographer’

Actor Lee Jung Jae celebrated his 51st birthday on December 15. The actor shared a picture on Instagram where he is seen posing with a cake and his team standing next to him. What caught fans’ attention was the photographer - Korean superstar Gong Yoo!

For the uninitiated, actor Lee Jung Jae starred as the main lead in Squid Game, while Gong Yoo played a cameo role in the same series. The actors will reprise their roles in the upcoming second season as well. Both are well-renowned actors in the Korean entertainment industry with decades of experience .

Gong Yoo turns photographer for friend and actor Lee Jung Jae

In the recently shared picture, Lee Jung Jae is seen celebrating his birthday with his team at the gym. Gong Yoo is seen holding the phone camera at a low angle. It seems someone else has clicked this precious moment between the actors.

Lee Jung Jae shared the picture with the caption, “a passionate photographer,” appreciating the efforts Gong Yoo made to capture the moment. The latter is seen laying on the floor with arms stretched, in order to take the picture with a perfect angle.

Take a look at Lee Jung Jae’s birthday photo featuring Gong Yoo as photographer:

Fans also shared their excitement after watching Gong Yoo’s photography skills. Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

Lee Jung Jae also shared a video on his birthday, expressing his gratitude to fans for loving and supporting him in his endeavors.

Here is the Lee Jung Jae’s birthday video:

More about Lee Jung Jae and Gong Yoo

Lee Jung Jae is one of the most successful Korean actors with several international accolades under his belt. He has delivered exceptional performances in diverse genres and has primarily worked in films, including City of the Rising Sun (1999), The Thieves (2012), The Face Reader (2013) and many more.

The veteran actor gained global fame with the release of Netflix series, Squid Game (2021), for which he received several nominations for Golden Globe Award, Primetime Emmy Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critics' Choice Television Award and others.

Gong Yoo is the reigning Korean superstar. His shows namely, Coffee Prince (2007) and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016–2017) are two of the most popular K-dramas of all time. His charming personality is what sets him apart from other celebs and also makes him one of the leading faces of brand endorsements. His impressive performance in Train to Busan (2016) brought him into limelight and solidified his presence on a global platform.

