Han So Hee makes a comeback to SNS with stunning photos amidst dating controversy with Ryu Jun Yeol

Geongseong Creature star Han So Hee and Replay 1988 actor Ryu Jun Yeol, recently announced their public relationship, turning it into a transit love controversy. Finally, Han So Hee has returned to social media after approximately two weeks, attracting attention. Previously, Han So Hee had temporarily made her account private before reverting it to public and sharing stunning photographs of herself.

Han So Hee shared a series of photoshoot images on her social media platform on March 27. Dressed in an off-shoulder ensemble, she exuded a refreshing and distinctive vibe, capturing viewers' attention. Her facial expressions during the photoshoot were particularly noteworthy. Despite being static images, her animated expressions appeared as if they were from a video, earning admiration from fans.

She also posted black and white photos wearing a hooded sweatshirt, showcasing her natural charm and highlighting her lively facial features. Fans expressed their delight at her return to social media after a prolonged absence, leaving comments such as, "Han So Hee came back home," "Han So Hee I’ll always be obsessed with you," and "What a heavenly face." They also offered words of encouragement, hoping she could find happiness amidst the controversies surrounding her acknowledgment of her relationship with actor Ryu Jun Yeol.

Han So Hee – Ryu Jun Yeol – Hyeri controversy

Han So Hee faced a flurry of controversies following the confirmation of her relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol. Just a day after rumors of their relationship emerged on March 16, she confirmed their dating status, sparking speculation about her involvement with Ryu Jun Yeol's ex-girlfriend, Hyeri, and rumors of a rebound relationship. In response, Han So Hee addressed the issue on her personal blog, urging people not to use the term rebound and mentioning that she and Ryu Jun Yeol had grown closer earlier in the year following his breakup with Hyeri. However, controversies persisted, leading Han So Hee to delete all posts on her personal blog, and, on March 18, she announced through her agency her intention to take a strong stance against those who spread malicious online content.

