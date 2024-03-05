Happy MJ Day: ASTRO’s MJ drops cover of Choi Yu Ree’s Forest as birthday surprise; here's how fans reacted

MJ of ASTRO is celebrating his 30th birthday today. The main vocalist of the K-pop boy group ASTRO is also a songwriter. In a fortunate turn of events, MJ earlier today surprised his fans by dropping something new, it is his first solo musical release since the ASTRO member came back from his military service on November 8, 2023.

ASTRO’s MJ unveils cover of Choi Yu Ree’s Forest as his birthday surprise; fans react

ASTRO’s MJ dropped the cover of Forest by Choi Yu Ree as his birthday surprise just hours ago along with a peaceful and serene music video. The video has MJ sitting over a bench surrounded by trees to complete the whole ambiance of forest and peace that one feels when they are connected with nature.

Listen to MJ’s cover of Forest (original song by Choi Yu Ree) here.

MJ’s cover of Forest is a beautiful folk song with a piano base making it more tranquil. The song describes the feelings of isolation, confusion, and hiding from all of it somewhere. The choice to become a forest to be noticed by one’s love interest aches your heart, even if it hurts they will show the way. With a realization at the end, the song ends with self-love and reflection. The need to be noticed, the confusion to become a forest or sea remains constant. Forest is one of the most relatable songs as per the present life, where more than ever a sense of doubt reigns in our minds and hearts. MJ’s melodious vocals warm you like a hug and stir your heart. The song is laced with the gentle sounds of forest winds and birds chirping. The fans loved the cover and expressed their joy on X (Twitter).

Advertisement

About MJ and his recent activities

MJ also known by his full name Kim Myung Jun is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actor. He debuted as the main vocalist of the K-pop group ASTRO under the Fantagio label in 2016. He is also a member of the idol trot group Super Five. He made his official debut with singles Get Set Yo and Valet Parking on November 3, 2021. The singer completed his compulsory military service last year in November. This cover marks the first solo music release of the year from MJ and after his return. MJ also released a special digital single, Circles on ASTRO’s 8th anniversary with his band members Cha Eun Woo, Yoon Sanha, and Jinjin.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Happy ASTRO Day: From Spring Up to Drive to the Starry Road, explore the band's astral journey