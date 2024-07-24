9-1-1 Season 8 Release Date Announced: Everything We Know So Far

Fans of the first responder drama 9-1-1 are eagerly awaiting the return of the show for its eighth season. The series, which moved from Fox to ABC has its own fanbase. People love to see 9-1-1’s thrilling emergencies and the compelling characters who make it more intriguing.

With the new season just around the corner, there is a lot of excitement and curiosity about what will happen next. Though specific details about the upcoming season are still under wraps, we have some updates to share. Here’s everything we know so far about 9-1-1 Season 8.

When will 9-1-1 season 8 premiere?

9-1-1 Season 8 is set to premiere on Thursday, September 26, keeping its 8/7c time slot. It will be followed by the new drama Doctor Odyssey and Grey’s Anatomy. Grey's Anatomy will be moving to a new time slot at 10/9c for its 21st season.

However, the exact details of the season-opening emergency are still under wraps. But a teaser from ABC featuring bees suggests something big and unexpected is coming. In the past, teasers have hinted at the dramatic incidents that kick off each season, such as the cruise ship disaster last year.

Which cast members are returning

Fans can relax knowing that all the main cast members are expected to return for Season 8. This includes:

Peter Krause as Bobby Nash

Angela Bassett as Athena Grant

Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley

Aisha Hinds as Hen Wilson

Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz

Kenneth Choi as Howard “Chimney” Han

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley Han

Angela Bassett is also the executive producer of the show. She even shared her excitement about the show’s renewal on social media, and thanked all the fans to keep showing so much love to 9-1-1.

Where did 9-1-1 season 7 leave off?

Season 7 ended with some intense drama. Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) nearly left his position and faced a terrifying fire that destroyed his and Athena’s (Angela Bassett) house. Despite these challenges, Bobby realized he belonged to the 118 team. Chimney (Kenneth Choi), Hen (Aisha Hinds), Buck (Oliver Stark), and Eddie (Ryan Guzman), are part of the 118 team.

Chimney and Maddie finally got married despite facing medical complications. Hen and Karen reconsidered becoming foster parents after meeting a new child. And Buck came into a new relationship, while Eddie dealt with his own relationship issues.

However, the return of Gerrard (Brian Thompson), the former captain complicated things. This happened after he temporarily took over to address leadership concerns. This cliffhanger left fans wondering how Bobby would regain his position and restore order.

Where can you watch 9-1-1

Once season 8 premieres, you can watch 9-1-1 on ABC every Thursday at 8 pm ET. Episodes will also be available on the ABC website and app, though a cable provider login may be required. Additionally, you can stream it on YouTube TV, FuboTV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV. In case you miss the live telecast, you can watch the new episode the next day on Hulu.

9-1-1 shows the lives of firefighters, paramedics, and police officers in Los Angeles. It highlights their professional and personal challenges. It was renewed for an eighth season in April 2024, just before the 100th episode aired.

The show continues to be a hit, with nearly 12 million people watching the first week of Season 7. It is also ABC’s most-watched show of the season. Stay tuned with PINKVILLA for more updates on 9-1-1 as the premiere date approaches!

