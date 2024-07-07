Andrea Bocelli Gushes Over Johnny Depp Ahead of Their Joint Concert Together; Calla Him 'a Disarmingly Charming Actor'

On July 15, 17, and 19, Italian artist Andrea Bocelli's Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration concerts will feature Johnny Depp as a special guest. Ahead of their impending joint musical appearance, Andrea Bocelli is giving Johnny Depp high praise.

On July 3, Bocelli, 65, announced on Instagram that Depp, 61, will be attending the forthcoming concert series as a special guest. Bocelli's concert film Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration will be released in theaters this fall.

Bocelli Praises Johnny Depp

On Instagram, Andrea Bocelli complimented Johnny Depp, stating that he is a charming actor who has successfully brought many well-known characters to life for the big screen.

Bocelli fondly remembered their musical collaboration at his home in Tuscany. He announced their upcoming public performance, saying, "We're happy to announce that this unexpected pairing will perform once more for his fans."

Andrea Bocelli said, "We want to thank Johnny for accepting our invitation. It'll be a pleasure to welcome him to the Teatro del Silenzio stage." Earlier announcements revealed that Bocelli plans to celebrate his 30th anniversary in the music industry.

At the time, Bocelli revealed that classical musicians Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras, Lang Lang, Aida Garifullina, Bryn Terfel, and Nadine Sierra would be joining him for the event, along with numerous stars.

Bocelli's concert film and North American tour

The concert film based on Bocelli's three-night celebration will be filmed by Sam Wrench, the same director of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. The film will be released at the same time as Bocelli launches a fall North American tour, which begins on September 30 in Monterrey, Mexico, and ends on December 21 in Los Angeles.

In a press release announcing the performance series in April, Bocelli stated that as a child, he learned to dream about his future in the enchanting silence of those hills. He stated that this dream was eventually realized due to life.

Outside of the theater, Depp is a skilled guitarist and singer. A few months before Jeff Beck passed away in January 2023, he and the late musician released the album 18 in July 2022. The last time he appeared live was at a commemorative gathering in London on the day that Beck would have turned 80.

