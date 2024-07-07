Taylor Swift Wraps First 3 Shows Of Eras Tour Amsterdam; Here's Which Songs She Brought Back

Taylor Swift is currently completing her European leg of Eras Tour which will complete by August 20. She now has Amsterdam on her list and on July 4, 2024, she performed in the Netherlands to a string of three nights to a huge crowd at Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam.

The popular songstress meticulously chose to add her old tracks and pack a little surprise for her audience during the show. She made sure to bring back a few nostalgic songs so that the audience could sway and enjoy her performance along with the new songs that she prepared for them from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

Which songs made a comeback?

In the last show, Taylor mashed up "The Archer" from 2019's Lover and "Question...?" from 2022’s Midnights along with the new tracks, giving her fans a quick surprise. However, after her performance in Paris in May, there was a chance that The Archer would make space in her list of songs.

She also made a mashup of Guilty as Sin from TTPD and Untouchable from 2021’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version). A comeback of the old tracks got most of the cheers from the audience. The internet is currently flooding with video clips of Taylor performing these. However, the pop star is going to head out for her first of two performances on July 9, 2024, in Zürich, Switzerland, after completing at the arena on July 5 and 6.

The Dutch capital comes halfway in her European leg of the tour. She has already marked her way and gathered a lot of appreciation from the United States, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. However, the songstress was performing in Amsterdam for almost a decade when she came to a stop during her 1989 World Tour in 2015. Well, Swifties will also remember that Taylor Swift acted a small part in the 2022 Amsterdam movie alongside Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and others. Though a few portions were shot in Amsterdam, most of the shoot was done in California).

Taylor Swift gets a sweet visit from Travis Kelce

During her Dublin performance where she wore the color of the Irish flag, Taylor faced a little technical mishap. However, in the positive light of it, her beau Travis Kelce had paid a visit to her after he flew to the Irish capital to watch her perform.

Let us know your thoughts about Taylor Swift bringing back her good old tracks in her Eras Tour which will conclude in December this year.

