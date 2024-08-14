Real Housewives Of New York City Season 15 TRAILER Gives Glimpses Into Upcoming Clashes And Newest Cast Members; Checkout

Bravo has revealed the premiere date for The Real Housewives of New York Season 15, along with a drama-packed trailer that promises plenty of surprises.

In the preview, fans meet the newest addition to the cast: fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff. Uba Hassan, one of the cast members, excitedly says, “I know your name like I know Coca-Cola.” However, Brynn Whitfield throws a bit of shade, commenting, “Have you ever heard of her? If you’re just at Nordstrom Rack you probably saw her stuff.”

Another new cast member is model and curator Racquel Chevremont, who becomes the second queer housewife on the show. Whitfield jokes, “Uh-oh, Jenna has got competition,” during a confessional. Jenna Lyons, who made history as the show’s first openly queer star, admits she has a bit of a crush on Chevremont, saying, “I cannot deny that Racquel is hot.”

In the trailer, Uba Hassan accuses her fellow castmates of being pigeons. "Everyone here is a pigeon," she declares, pointing out one member as "the biggest pigeon ever!" Although it’s unclear what Uba means, Erin Lichy quickly responds, "I don’t want to be a pigeon."

Brynn Whitfield joins in, calling someone "a Central Park pigeon lady," while another cast member suggests, "Put the pigeons on trial!" The term might be a metaphor for how the cast spreads gossip, like carrier pigeons delivering messages.

One example of this gossip is Erin revealing a shocking pregnancy rumor. Whitfield asks, “Is she pregnant again?” Lichy confirms, “That’s why she’s not drinking.” Jessel Taank reveals to her mom that the woman “had this wild night and ended up getting pregnant by some other guy.”

Before the Season 15 premiere on Tuesday, October 1, at 9 p.m. ET, Bravo is hosting a fan event at the Chelsea Factory in New York City on Friday, September 20. The event will feature an autumn apple orchard setting and give fans a chance to experience the show through a larger-than-life photo opportunity inspired by the stylish cast.

The Real Housewives of New York City is produced by Shed Media, with Lisa Shannon, Lauren Volonakis, Anne Swan, and Andy Cohen serving as executive producers. Eric Fuller and Alfonso Rosales are co-executive producers.

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New York premieres on October 1.

