Anya Taylor-Joy Gushes Over Chris Hemsworth's Children; Says 'They're Such Cool Kids'

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the fifth installment in the Mad Max-verse has hit the theaters, and actress Anya Taylor Joy, who stars as the titular character in the film, cannot stop gushing about her co-star Chris Hemsworth’s children, calling them cool and all prepared for action roles in the future.

Chris Hemsworth's Children at Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga's premiere

Hemsworth, who plays Dementus in this action movie, walked the red carpet at the film's premiere with his wife Elsa Pataky and their children Sasha and Tristan on May 2nd. In an interview with PEOPLE magazine about the latest Mad Max installment, Hemsworth mentioned that due to the violence and explosions in the film, it's not suitable for kids. However, his own children were on set and got to see the filming process up close.

“I know it's not a kid's movie, but they've seen it all,” Hemsworth told the outlet, adding that the experience was much like a Halloween party for the kids. “They were laughing through the bits that they're supposed to be terrified in.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

For Anya Taylor Joy, who is the noted star from The Queen’s Gambit, the young ones are definitely a cool lot. Having interacted with them on set and whilst on the press tour, the actress can vouch for the kids to be action stars in the future. “They’re going to kill it,” said Joy. Hemsworth seems to agree, saying that the children are not necessarily worried when it comes to pulling off dangerous stunts.

Advertisement

Sasha and Tristan donned sleek black suits for the premiere and were seen posing with their family on the red carpet.

What is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga about?

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, acts as a prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road. Written and directed by George Miller, the film is set in the same post-apocalyptic wasteland as the latter and chronicles the story of Imperator Furiosa.

A young Furiosa, who is portrayed on screen by Joy, is kidnapped from her home and sent into captivity by a group of bike raiders, led by warlord Dementus. She now has to fight her way back home, as she encounters many challenges that make it hard for her to survive. Whilst all this is going on, Dementus clashes with another powerful figure Immortan Joe.

ALSO READ: ‘It Was Really Important’: Anya Taylor Joy On Chanelling ‘Female Rage’ In A Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Scene That Didn’t Make The Cut