‘It Was Really Important’: Anya Taylor Joy On Chanelling ‘Female Rage’ In A Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Scene That Didn’t Make The Cut

Anya Taylor Joy spilled beans on a deleted scene from her latest film!

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga showed the actress in a riveting and intimidating form. But apparently, there is more! Taylor Joy talks about a gruesome scene that she did to “out-crazy” the film’s director! The film premiered at Cannes 2024 on May 15 and received positive reviews.

Anya Taylor Joy performed a gruesome scene as Furiosa that didn’t make the cut

In an interview with GQ magazine, The Queen’s Gambit actress discussed a deleted scene from the Mad Max Saga that symbolized female rage. In the scene, the Imperator Furiosa cuts out the tongue of Dementus (Chris Hemsworth).

“It was really important to me that the confrontation between Furiosa and Dementus be a physical one and that it was hard-won,” she said. Unfortunately, it was too gory to make it to the film's final edit, but the actress holds on to the memory with a prosthetic memento of Dementus’ tongue.

Taylor Joy believed that the scene was important for her and her character to satiate the carnal pleasure and display the peak of female rage. As someone who had always internalized her anger, Furiosa became an outlet to channel her inner rage.

“And I’m so grateful for Furiosa because there was a real moment where I started getting angry for myself,” The Witch actress added.

What’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga all about?

The film is the fifth installment of the Mad Max film series. It follows an encounter and showdown between two tyrants—Dr. Dementus, played by Chris Hemsworth, and Imperator Furiosa, played by Anya Taylor Joy.

Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls prey to the biker horde leader Dementus and later to Joe (Tom Burke). But towards the end, she chooses to side with a mysterious warlord and fights to get the prized commodity (petroleum) all for herself.

The film is gearing up for its release, and the global start is estimated to earn $ 80M-$85M in the opening weekend. It received a positive response and a seven-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival premiere.