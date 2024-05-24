'Are You An Emmy Winner?': Demi Moore Calls Out Unruly Audience Member During Cher Tribute At Cannes amfAR Gala

The Cannes Film Festival 2024 is about to end and with the winners being announced, the prestigious festival also came across a few odd moments. One of these, one was witnessed by Demi Moore while she was on stage.

Moore, who was looking fabulous in her glittery dress was introducing a legend. However, she took a pause to correct a rowdy audience member.

Demi Moore slams an audience member

The Cannes Film Festival is known for its grand premieres of epic movies, recognition of great art, and of course the class that it has carried for years.

However, at the star-studded event that took place recently, attendees stumbled upon something peculiar, an incident that is rarely witnessed.

During Thursday’s amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala, which was being held in Cap d’Antibes, France, people just couldn't get their eyes off the beautiful Demi Moore on stage.

In a dreamy dress that made her look like a queen from somewhere out of this world, she was seen introducing Cher.

She was heard saying, "I'm going to see if this is the moment we've all been waiting for," in a social media video.

The Ghost actress could further be heard in the X (formerly Twitter) video stating to the audience that she is “just making sure” that they all are “really, really with” her.

Calling the singer an “incredible woman,” Moore further stated, she’s a “Grammy winner, an Oscar winner, an Emmy winner.”

However, she was then interrupted by a comment from the audience.

While it cannot be stated what the comment was and who made it, Demi Moore told the guest, “Are you an Emmy winner over there in the back of the room? I don’t think so.”

Making people cheer with her comment, the Disclosure actress continued to introduce Cher calling her a “style icon and my personal hair inspiration.”

Stating, “She was honored by amfAR for their award of inspiration in 2015,” Moore brought on stage, “one of the most talented, successful, and best-loved performers of all time,” Cher, asking the audience to give her a “warm welcome.”

Demi Moore at the Cannes Film Festival

The amazing actress made waves not only with her recent remarks at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, but also with the premiere of her movie at one of the most prestigious events in the film industry. ]

Demi Moore shines in The Substance, a film directed by Coralie Fargeat. The movie received a remarkable 13-minute standing ovation, which happens to be the longest one till now.

