Annual amfAR Gala: Cher, Demi Moore, Heidi Klum And More A-Listers Attend Fundraiser Amid 2024 Cannes Film Festival

Some of the biggest celebrities in the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival marked their attendance at the 30th annual amfAR gala to raise money for AIDS research on Thursday, May 23. The glitzy event, equally thoughtful, was hosted this year by Demi Moore, whose film The Substance wowed the Cannes Festival audience just a couple of days ago. The role was launched by Elizabeth Taylor in 1993.

The red carpet at the exclusive Hôtel du Cap, Eden Roc, was flocked by models, actors, singers, fashion designers, and other admirable guests, along with plenty of festival-goers who could afford to pay thousands of euros for a table at the hottest event in town following the Cannes Film Festival.

For a roster of top celebrities who attended the 2024 amfAR gala and the rundown of the night, keep scrolling!

All A-list celebrities who attended the 30th annual amfAR gala

Like previous editions of the event that featured everyone from Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner to Dua Lipa and more, the fundraiser this year attracted a notable lineup of attendees, comprising Michelle Yeoh, Michelle Rodriguez, Winnie Harlow, Robin Thicke, Diplo, Paris Jackson, Petra Nemcova, Barbara Palvin, Heidi Klum, Nick Jonas, Cher, Karolina Kurkova, Natasha Poly, the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, and more.

As always, the night began with champagne and cocktails under the stars, with the guests being served truffled zucchini flower with cream of mushroom as starters. The experience was made even more delightful with the live soundtrack of Jess Glynne’s opening performance. The invitees were then served beef brulee with a potato emulsion and a strawberry and elderflower profiterole dessert while auctioneers called for bids.

Continue reading to know the items auctioned at the gala and the amount of money they raised in support of AIDS research by amfAR.

Stunning Auction Wins and Fashion Frenzy at 30th amfAR Gala

One of the many works of art and sculptures from the auction was an iconic hand-signed Andy Warhol lithograph of Taylor, which raised 350,000 euros ($378,289). A specially commissioned hand-drawn portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II with Swarovski crystals on an aluminum frame, from royal artist Chris Levine, brought in 475,000 euros ($513,392) for the charity.

Partway through the auction proceedings, the guests took to their feet to line the temporary catwalk through the tables for the fashion runway show curated annually by Carine Roitfeld. This year’s collection, entitled Fairy Tales, included 26 looks from Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Prada, and more, and auctioned off for 500,000 euros ($540,412).

As part of the experiences on offer, a walk-on part in Emily in Paris season 5 was up for bidding, along with an invite to the season 4 L.A. premiere. It was sold for 250,000 euros ($270,262).

AmfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is committed to advancing AIDS research, prevention, treatment, education, and advocacy efforts related to the disease.