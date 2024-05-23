'Are You Going to Do This Movie with Me or Not': Here's How Kevin Costner Convinced Whitney Houston for Her Acting Debut Alongside Him

The iconic Kevin Costner has gained widespread attention in recent days, primarily due to his highly anticipated movie, The Horizon: An American Saga. This film was showcased at the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival.

The actor famously starred in the 1992 film titled The Bodyguard alongside the legendary singer, Whitney Houston. The film was successful in showcasing the chemistry between the two stars. Houston, who was initially hesitant about starring in the film, was reassured by her co-star about the venture.

How did Kevin Costner reassure Whitney Houston?

Both the stars were at the height of success in their respective careers. When the film script reached Costner, after being rejected 67 times, Costner made the script come to life.

As per Fandomwire, the Dances With Wolves star wanted Rachel’s character to be played by his childhood friend Whitney Houston. The I Wanna Dance With Somebody singer was ready for her foray into acting but was hesitant about playing the role offered to her in the hit film.

As per the outlet, Houston told Rolling Stone, "He called one day and said, 'Listen, are you going to do this movie with me or not?' I told him about my fears. I said: 'I'm afraid. I don't want to go out there and fall.' And he said: 'I promise you I will not let you fall. I will help you.' And he did."

Eventually, the singer accepted to play Rachel, and the movie turned out to be a cult classic, making its relevance evergreen.

Houston who tragically passed away in 2012, sang the hit I Will Always Love You song which featured in the film.

Kevin Costner gets candid about feeling ‘broken’

In a recent interview published in the GQ magazine, Costner got candid about feeling “broken”. He said that despite feeling broken, he kept himself occupied with filming the first installment of his four-part western epic.

In the interview the actor revealed that he was dealing with some “serious stuff” and so much has unfolded in his life.

He said, “I’m right now looking at myself in the dark” and saying to himself, “Get the f**k up and deal with this and find the joy every day of seeing your kids play while you’re here — and then work your ass off to get this thing finished.'”

The actor received praise for the first installment of The Horizon after its premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The highly anticipated film will hit the theaters on June 28 and as per Screen Rant, its second part will release on August 16, 2024.

