Kevin Costner Remembers Matt Damon And Ben Affleck As Extras On Sets Of Field Of Dreams, Says ‘They Were On Fire’

Kevin Costner revealed that he remembers Matt Damon and Ben Affleck from the days when they worked as extras on the sets of Field of Dreams. In a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, the Yellowstone actor shared that both actors showed great enthusiasm on the sets and “were on fire” in one of the scenes of the movie.

Kimmel and Costner also spoke about the latter’s directorial debut and the moment it won 2 Oscars.

Kevin Costner on watching Matt Damon and Ben Affleck on the sets of Field of Dreams

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Costner talked about the moment he laid eyes on the future stars of Hollywood, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The Bodyguard actor claimed, “They were sitting in the stands, like college guys, and they came up, and they both leaned in at the same time, leaned back at the same time, and looked at each other at the same time as we talked.”

The actor further added, “And they had this big enthusiasm. They were on fire. I do remember them, absolutely.”

Moreover, the TV host read a text from Damon, where the actor described his experience working with Costner and being on the sets of the iconic film.

Damon’s text read, “I remember it well. I literally had an Untouchables poster on my wall. He came out and hung around with the extras between setups.”

It further stated, “I asked him what he was doing, and he said, ‘Shooting the s---’ and I laughed like a 12-year-old girl. It was a big deal for us because he had the exact career that we wanted. He was very nice to us.”

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Damon and Affleck will soon be collaborating on a project by acting as co-producers on it. The details have not been revealed yet.

Kevin Costner reflects on his Oscar-winning film, Dances With Wolves

In an interview with Kimmel, Costner recalled the moment his directorial, Dances With Wolves, won two Oscars in the categories of Best Picture and Best Director. The Waterworld actor stated, “What happened was, when I had the success with Dances, I just wanted to keep going.”

He continued, “I didn’t feel empowered…I just felt like, ‘I need to do better. I’m gonna do better; I’m gonna find other movies.’ That was a special moment for me, but I never felt like that was the one I was gonna live off of. I thought, ‘I need to go forward.’”

Costner is all set to appear in Horizon: An American Saga, Chapter 1, which will hit theaters on June 28.

