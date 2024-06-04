Gaby Hoffmann Reveals What She Felt While Shooting Field of Dreams With Co-Star Kevin Costner

Gaby Hoffmann opened up about what her off-screen relationship with Field of Dreams co-star Kevin Costner was like. The 42-year-old actress played the role of Costner’s daughter Karin in the 1989 film.

In a recent Gaby revealed how a specific cast member radiated paternal energy. She also revealed what kind of bond she and Kevin shared off the camera. This is what Gaby Hoffmann felt when shooting Field of Dreams with Kevin Costner.

Gaby Hoffmann talks about her relationship with Kevin Costner

Gaby Hoffmann was 7 years old when she played Karin Kinsella in the hit movie Field of Dreams. The actress spoke about how she got along with the cast members off-screen in a recent interview. She told Business Insider how on the set she experienced “a lot of paternal energy.”

The star was asked if the energy applied to Kevin as well. “I didn’t feel paternal energy from Kevin Costner,” Gaby replied. She added, “We’ll leave it at that.” Kevin Costner played Ray Kinsella, Karin’s father in Field of Dreams.

The movie follows the story of Ray who is a baseball fan and farmer in Iowa. He owns a cornfield in Iowa which he starts turning into a baseball field after hearing voices that tell him to do so. After the field is built, ghosts of legendary baseball players start visiting it. One of the supernatural guests is “Shoeless Joe” Jackson played by Ray Liotta.

Gaby Hoffmann talks about Ray Liotta

Gaby Hoffmann revealed having a special connection with the late actor Ray Liotta. “I just absolutely loved Ray,” she shared in the interview. She added, “I was convinced he was in love with me, too, which, of course, he wasn’t, but he was just such a sweetheart.”

The actress admitted that she jokingly thought she had a crush on Ray back then. Looking back on it now she thinks she was drawn to the “fatherly, protective energy that he had in spades.” Gaby praised Ray Liotta by adding, “What a beautiful actor he was, too.”

Field of Dreams earned itself 3 Academy Award Nominations at the time. The cast of the movie also included James Earl Jones, Dwier Brown, Amy Madigan, and Timothy Busfield.

