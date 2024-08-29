What Happened To Channing Tatum's Gambit? THIS Deadpool & Wolverine Deleted Scene Reveals

After years of pining and waiting, Channing Tatum finally got his way around to play the superhero Gambit’s role in Deadpool & Wolverine. The third film of the franchise has definitely ruled the theatres and box office by bringing two of the iconic characters - Wade Wilson and Logan, together. But that’s not it. The movie featured a number of cameos and surprise gags which garnered a lot of attention from the audience and helped in breaking the record of the recent Marvel downfall.

Deadpool clearly proved he’s the Marvel Jesus for many reasons. However, among all of the cameos, one that pulled in lots of applause and excitement in the audience was Channing’s Gambit. With his unique suit and bizarre way of talking in a Cajun accent made him even more into it.

We never got to see what happened to Blade (Wesley Snipes), Gambit, Elektra (Jennifer Garner), and Laura (Dafne Keen) after the big fight with Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) in Deadpool & Wolverine. However, now in the recently released video clip shared by Ryan Reynolds on his Instagram handle, we can see that Gambit did survive the battle. In the video, Channing Tatum is walking unscathed guaranteeing that he can show up in the next fight if required in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sharing the clip, Ryan captioned it, “*whispers* Marvel Sparkle Circle”, referring to the magical portals which can be summoned through Doctor Strange’s sling ring. This can tease many possibilities. Probably, Gambit made it out alive through that portal or went to another universe through that portal, maybe (Earth 616)? Reynolds further added in his caption, "A version of the sequence is in the film — on one of the monitors in the deep background of the [Time Variance Authority]." We even get a glimpse proving this event to be true in the post-credits scene of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Now, will Channing Tatum finally get his own standalone movie as Gambit now that he survived the battle with Cassandra Nova and her team? We don’t know. But we definitely can hope for it to happen. The Magic Mike actor has always been very eager to play this role and even for the cameo, he worked hard and trained well for the action sequences. Tatum shared a glance from his training sessions in a video on Instagram.

Shawn Levy’s movie featured a lot of Deadpool and Wolverine variants throughout the movie apart from other Marvel actors. Deadpool & Wolverine starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the titular roles continues to keep the audience on their toes with their regular surprise updates on alternate endings, more cameos, concept art that could have changed circumstances, and more.

Well, what are your thoughts about Channing Tatum walking out alive as Gambit? Let us know if you would like to see him in his own standalone movie.

