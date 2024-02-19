BAFTAs 2024: Ryan Gosling's Wink at Emma Stone After Her Best Actress Win Goes Viral; Sends La La Land Fans into a Frenzy

Emma Stone accepted the Best Actress award for her role in Poor Things at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Sunday, and it was followed by a heartwarming moment that sent fans into a frenzy. The reunion of the beloved La La Land stars, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, on stage captivated audiences all over the world.

Here's a little glimpse of La La Land's fans reactions:

A sweet gesture ignites nostalgia

Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone's co-star from La La Land, couldn't contain his excitement as she was announced as the winner of the Best Actress award. Gosling expressed his delight at Stone's achievement with a charming wink and applause, evoking fond memories of their on-screen chemistry in the musical romance.

Fans who remembered Stone and Gosling as Mia Dolan and Sebastian in the 2016 hit film La La Land were moved by their endearing exchange. Social media was abuzz with excitement as fans shared clips and gifs of the duo's adorable interaction, reigniting the magic of their on-screen chemistry. One user wrote on X, “Sebastian applauding Mia Dolan actually.” and another wrote “every couple are Mia & Seb, and every land is La La land”

Advertisement

Here are some of the tweets by their fans:

A trip down memory lane

Fans recognized the significance of Stone and Gosling's reunion, with many recalling the 2017 awards season, which was dominated by La La Land. The film, directed by Damien Chazelle, wowed audiences and received critical acclaim, earning Stone her first Best Actress Oscar.

Emma Stone used her acceptance speech to thank her mother, Krista, for her unwavering support throughout her journey. Stone credited her mother with instilling in her the belief that she could achieve her goals, reflecting on the profound impact of maternal encouragement on her professional and personal life.

Emma Stone's win at the BAFTAs 2024 not only recognized her extraordinary talent but also reignited the everlasting bond between her and Ryan Gosling, much to the delight of fans around the world. As the duo continues to captivate audiences with their on-screen chemistry, their heartwarming reunion demonstrates La La Land's lasting legacy and the enduring power of cinematic storytelling.

ALSO READ: People's Choice Awards 2024: Jeremy Allen White Wins Comedy TV Star Of The Year For The Bear