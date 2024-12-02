Jennifer Garner Reveals Special Preparations for the Holiday Season: How She Plans to Celebrate Christmas with Her Kids

Jennifer Garner is looking forward to spending the holiday season with her family and loved ones. The actress will be joined by her three kids, who, according to Garner, will be preparing various delicacies.

The 13-Going-on-30 star, in conversation with People Magazine, shared that each of her kids masters one of the dishes to be served on the festive days. She further revealed that her kids are at an age where they can prepare their own food alongside the family’s big meal.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal about her festive preparations, the Deadpool & Wolverine actress emphasized her Thanksgiving traditions and her making of the 10-Grain Bread from The Bread Bible.

She revealed to the news portal, "I have one kid who specializes in mashed potatoes; that's their specialty. I have one kid who is all about making an apple pie; that's their specialty. And then I have one who, goodness only knows, what they will make."

The actress further spoke about her special grain bread recipe, saying, "I love this recipe."

She continued, "I don't know how it got so entrenched in my family's Thanksgiving menu, but everyone is going to be ready for me to make this 10-grain bread."

Garner also shared her children’s excitement about celebrating the holidays. She mentioned that one of her kids is so eager for Christmas that they want to skip all the other months and dive straight into the festivities.

Recalling a recent event, the actress shared that she returned home from work to find her son playing Christmas songs at the loudest volume, wearing an apron, and baking ginger snaps.

Talking about her reaction, the Elektra star revealed, "And it was just like, 'That's what I'm looking for. That is the energy that I want to see brought to our house right now.’"

Meanwhile, speaking about gift-giving, the actress explained that she believes in giving practical, utility-based gifts that can be used every day.

She said, "I've been giving these gifts straight through the year, honestly, for birthdays and for any reason I can think of, because each one of them is a total, true, complete winner, and that is God's honest truth."

Jennifer Garner can’t wait to get her family together and fully embrace the festive season.

