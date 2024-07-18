Big Brother Season 26: Streaming Details, Where to Watch & More

Fans of reality TV are eagerly counting down the days as Big Brother prepares to return with its thrilling 26th season. This iconic show brings together contestants known as HouseGuests, who live in a specially designed house cut off from the outside world. With cameras and microphones everywhere, viewers get a peek into their every move.

Set to premiere its 26th season with a bang, the two-night event will start on July 17, 2024. This season is themed Big Brother AI, and it promises to infuse artificial intelligence into the mix.

For those eager to tune in, Big Brother Season 26 will be available on CBS and can also be streamed on Paramount+. The integration of AI into the show's dynamics is expected to bring a fresh twist, making this season particularly exciting for long-time fans and new viewers alike.

What is the new theme of Big Brother Season 26?

Big Brother Season 26 continues its tradition of placing contestants, known as HouseGuests, in a secluded house filled with cameras and microphones. These HouseGuests compete in various challenges and strategic games, all while facing weekly evictions. The last HouseGuest standing wins a cash prize, with this season’s pot set at $750,000.

This season, Big Brother is taking things up a notch with a futuristic theme: Artificial Intelligence (AI). The house is designed with AI prompts, setting the stage for unpredictable twists and turns. From futuristic bedrooms to themed environments like a fantasy fairy garden and a sci-fi rocky planet, every corner of the house just adds to the intrigue.

Where to watch Big Brother Season 26?

Big Brother Season 26 will be broadcast live on CBS. The episodes will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 9 pm ET. CBS offers live streaming of the episodes through its streaming platform, Paramount Plus On Demand, allowing fans to catch up on all the drama anytime, anywhere.

Paramount Plus offers various subscription plans, starting at $5.99 per month, making it accessible for fans to watch their favorite show at their convenience. Whether you’re catching up on missed episodes or tuning in for the live feeds, Paramount Plus has you covered. Additionally, Pluto TV provides free streaming options with commercials, perfect for fans on a budget.

BB 26 schedule adjustments

Big Brother Season 26 will be broadcast live on CBS, with episodes airing on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 9 pm EDT each week. This consistent schedule should make it easier for viewers to keep up with the show compared to previous seasons, where episodes aired at different times throughout the week. However, there will be some special dates where the episodes will air at different times due to special programming and US election coverage. Here are the adjusted times for Big Brother 26:

Sunday, August 25: 9:30 p.m. EDT

Wednesday, August 28: 8 p.m. EDT

Sunday, September 15: 9:30 p.m. EDT

Wednesday, September 18: 10 p.m. EDT

Wednesday, September 25: 9:30 p.m. EDT

Sunday, September 29: 10:30 p.m. EDT

Wednesday, October 2: 9:30 p.m. EDT

Sunday, October 6: 10 p.m. EDT

Thursday, October 10: 8 p.m. EDT

Sunday, October 13: 8:30 p.m. EDT

Who will host the show?

Julie Chen Moonves continues to helm the show as the host, bringing her seasoned expertise to guide viewers through the twists and turns of Big Brother Season 26: AI. Her presence adds a sense of familiarity and excitement to the series.

The season begins with 16 confirmed houseguests, and there are rumors circulating about the potential addition of a 17th surprise guest, which adds to the intrigue and anticipation among fans.

