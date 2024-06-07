Did Billie Eilish Self-Direct Her Chihiro Music Video? Find Out As Singer Drops New Clip Starring Nat Wolff

At this point in Billie Eilish’s career, no one can stop her from achieving success for the brilliant work she has done especially with her newly released album, titled Hit Me Hard And Soft, which is praised by many celebrities and Eilish’s fans.

The music video for Chihiro, featured in her latest album has dropped. Seems like the 22-year-old hitmaker has contributed more than just singing the song. Read ahead to know more about the freshly released piece of work by the singer.

Billie Eilish goes behind the camera for Chihiro

Eilish has expanded her career trajectory by stepping behind the camera as she directed the music video for Chihiro.

According to NME, the press release for the music video states, “(Eilish) envisioned a dreamlike narrative in which the long, dark hallways and shutting of doors symbolize the different corners of the mind.”

It was further mentioned in the press release that Eilish “tumbles” into a connection that is not escapable, adding, “The external expression of an internal push and pull, as our deepest feelings of fear, love, or desire inevitably catch up to us, no matter how hard we try to run away.”

The singer has shared multiple pictures of herself, that depict her behind-the-scenes work for the music video. The post also features Natt Wolff.

But this isn't the only music video the Academy Award-winning singer has directed. She also contributed to the Lunch’s video by directing it.

Advertisement

Kendall and Kylie Jenner enjoy L’Amour De Ma Vie

Along with millions of Eilish’s global fan base, celebrities are also enjoying her new album. A recent post shared by both Kylie and Kendall Jenner included Eilish’s other song featured in the latest album. The song was none other than L’Amour De Ma Vie.

Both the reality stars appeared to be on a car ride, sipping bears and singing the lyrics of the song while dancing at the same time. Kris Jenner also made an appearance in Kylie’s post.

The sister aced their no makeup-make-up look and both glowed while enjoying this song by Eilish. The Lovely singer has released an uptempo version of the aforementioned song, titled Over Now Extended Edit.

Billie Eilish’s new album continues to be the talk of the internet as her artistry is widely recognized at such a young age making her relevant with the works of art the singer puts forth.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Reese Witherspoon REVEALS Why She Calls Her Big Little Lies Co-Star Laura Dern By Her Last Name