Billy Crystal Reflects On ‘Scary’ Martin Scorsese During His NYU Days; ‘He’d Stand Behind You…’

Who would've thought that Billy Crystal and Martin Scorsese shared history before becoming mainstream successes? The actor recounted the time when he was at New York University and the acclaimed director was a grad student and his professor.

While conversing about the same on Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist's podcast, Crystal shared how “scary” the Wolf of Wall Street filmmaker was during that time.

The When Harry Met Sally star said that he was at NYU and that Scorsese was his film production professor. He added that the director was a grad student at that time and was also working on his first movie titled, Who’s That Knocking At My Door and the actor said that it was “1968, 1969, 1970."

Crystal revealed on the podcast that Scorsese, who is six years older than the actor, had a big beard, granny spectacles, and hair length down to his shoulders. The City Slickers star shared, “He’d stand behind you while you were editing your film, and he would be very scary, because he would look and he was so intense and he would speak very quickly — even then — he spoke quicker then because he was, you know, 50 years younger.”

It appears that the actor was not too impressed with Scorsese’s teaching. Crystal recounted, “And he’d go, ‘Why’d you shoot it that way? Use a wide shot! Howard Hawks always used a wide shot.’ I said, ‘I’m 19 — I don’t know who Howard Hawks is!’”

Advertisement

But all worked out for both of them because after their NYU days were over, both the icons made huge names for themselves. Crystal is known for his works in films like When Sjarty Met Sally, The Princess Bride, Memories of Me and many more. Ans Scorsese garnered global recognition for his work in movies like The Taxi Driver, The Departed, Wolf Of Wall Street, and Goodfellas among others.

ALSO READ: Scott Disick Gifts His and Kourtney Kardashian's Son Mason a Mini Mercedes G-Class Wagon for His 15th Birthday; PICS