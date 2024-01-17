Breonna Taylor's Mom Responds To Niecy Nash-Betts Tribute To Her Daughter At The Emmys; Here's What She Said

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death

Breonna Taylor’s mom has thanked Niecy Nash-Betts for honoring her late daughter in her Emmys acceptance speech.

Niecy, who won the Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series on Monday, made an empowering acceptance speech where she called out the injustice that black and brown women face. Her acceptance speech prompted a standing ovation from the audience in presence at the Peacock Theatre where the 75th Primetime Emmy Award took place on January 15. Read to know more about Niecy-Nash Betts' tribute to black women, including Breonna Taylor, and what the latter’s mom said about her speech.

Niecy Nash-Betts delivered an empowering speech at the Emmys 2024

Niecy Nash-Betts bested fellow nominees like Annaleigh Ashford, Maria Bello, Claire Danes, Juliette Lewis, Camila Morrone, and Merritt Wever to clinch the Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series. Like every victor that evening, she rendered an acceptance speech.

"I accept this award on behalf of every black and brown woman who has gone unheard, yet overpoliced, like Glenda Cleveland, like Sandra Bland, like Breonna Taylor," she said.

Continuing her speech, Betts said, “As an artist, my job is to speak truth to power. And, baby, I’ma do it till the day I die.” Her special commentary on the injustice faced by people of color elicited a standing ovation from the crowd. Now, Breonna Taylor’s mom has addressed Niecy’s Emmy acceptance speech.

Breonna Taylor’s mom thanks Niecy Nash-Betts for honoring her late daughter

For those unaware, Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman tragically lost her life in a botched police raid in 2020 in Louisville. The incident sparked multiple protests and calls for justice to no avail. Niecy Nash’s Emmy speech, however, jolted everyone’s memory about the incident yet again.

Speaking to TMZ, slain Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer thanked Niecy for mentioning her late daughter in her speech. “It’s amazing. Niecy used her big moment to acknowledge women, including my daughter, who have tragically fallen victim to police brutality,” she said.

Adding to her comments, Palmer said, “The lack of accountability for these injustices is undeniable, and it is crucial for us to keep saying their names and reminding people of the profound impact of their loss.”

Other names that Niecy called during her profound acceptance speech were Sandra Bland and Glenda Cleveland. While Glenda Cleveland’s story was explored on television through Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, in which Niecy plays Glenda, her Emmy award-winning role, Sandra Bland’s story remains unattended. Sandra Bland was a 28-year-old African woman who was found dead in 2015 just three days after she was taken into custody by law enforcement.

