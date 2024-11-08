Brianna Chickenfry Claims Ex Zach Bryan Offered Her USD 12M to Sign an NDA and Stay Quiet About Their Relationship

Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia has revealed that Zach Bryan’s team offered her $12 million to stay silent about their relationship and breakup. Speaking on Thursday’s episode of her BFFs podcast with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, LaPaglia shared that the offer came with conditions, including signing a non-disclosure agreement.

“After everything was done, I was approached by [Bryan’s] team and I was offered a lot of money, a big lump sum of money and a few options,” she shared.

The internet personality stated that the money would have been distributed over three years in exchange for not discussing her experiences with the country singer.

“They would’ve been monitoring everything that I do,” LaPaglia said. She added that while she considered the offer briefly, she ultimately decided against it, saying, “I think they tend to forget that I was someone, I was established, I was successful, before [Bryan].”

LaPaglia, who rose to fame as a Barstool Sports personality, spoke about her decision to turn down the offer despite the significant payout. She stated, “I’m going to be someone, I’m going to be established [and] I’m going to be successful after him [too].”

Addressing the $12 million offer directly, she said, “I don’t think you can pay people off that you hurt [and expect] for them to protect you … offering millions of dollars to this apparent beautiful relationship [and] keep it a secret, speaks volumes.”

She also called the offer blood money, adding that she did not accept any money and will not accept any money. She added that she think it’s beneath her.

LaPaglia admitted she struggled with the decision, going back and forth about whether to accept the money. During the podcast, her co-host Dave Portnoy confirmed the $12 million figure, saying, “That’s life-changing money.”

Portnoy added that LaPaglia debated the offer multiple times. “One hour she’d be like, ‘I’m not taking it. F–k that. I’m not taking it.’ The next hour [she’d say], ‘too much money, [I] have to take it. How can I pass up $12 million?’”

LaPaglia acknowledged the financial pressure, especially considering her family’s background. “From the get-go, I was like … ‘f–k you, I don’t want your money,’ but then you look at my family, who obviously doesn’t have money and comes from nothing and they’re like, ‘take the money,’” she stated.

Ultimately, she said she couldn’t accept it, citing emotional abuse during the relationship and her inability to sleep at night if she had taken the deal.

