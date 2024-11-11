Dave Portnoy Calls Zach Bryan ‘Country Diddy’ In New Diss Track Amid Brianna LaPaglia Split; WATCH

Dave Portnoy continues to support Brianna ‘Chikenfry’ LaPaglia amid her messy breakup with Zach Bryan. The Barstool Sports chief, 47, who co-hosts the BFFs podcast with LaPaglia, 25, and Josh Richards, released a diss track titled Country Diddy on YouTube on Sunday, November 10, following the takedown of his previous track, Smallest Man, which featured Richards.

The new track came with a music video showing a Lego cowboy holding a guitar and a piece of paper reading "NDA." The character references LaPaglia’s claim that Bryan, 28, offered her a substantial sum to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement, allegedly in an attempt to keep their relationship private after he ended things with her. LaPaglia claims she declined the offer.

Portnoy’s new diss track opens with, “Country Diddy, Country Diddy / Steal another story, write another Country Ditty / All these NDAs, you sound like a country Diddy.” The lyrics appear to reference Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who is currently incarcerated after federal authorities indicted him on racketeering and sex trafficking charges following his September 16 arrest.

The track continues, “Something like your face / This isn’t looking pretty / Know I bring the thunder straight to Oklahoma City.” Additional lyrics include: “Buttercup really thought that he could shut me up / Someone tell your cheap lawyers I don’t give a f—.”

Advertisement

Watch the MV HERE

Bryan announced his split from LaPaglia via his Instagram Stories last month. LaPaglia claimed she was “blindsided” by the announcement, alleging that she and Bryan had agreed to keep the breakup private. The pair were together for just over a year before their falling out.

During the Thursday, November 7, episode of BFFs, LaPaglia accused Bryan of emotional abuse, saying the past year had been challenging for her as she “dealt with the abuse from this dude.” She also expressed lingering fear of Bryan, saying her “brain has been rewired” to avoid making him upset in any way.

In the November 6 podcast episode, LaPaglia noted that Bryan had blocked her, Portnoy, and Richards on social media.

Bryan is yet to comment on both LaPaglia's allegations against him and Portnoy's diss tracks.

ALSO READ: Zach Bryan Was Known to Be an 'A—hole' in Music Circles Long Before Ex-Girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia's Allegations: Sources