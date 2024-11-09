Zach Bryan Was Known to Be an 'A—hole' in Music Circles Long Before Ex-Girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia's Allegations: Sources

A can of worms has opened for Zach Bryan following his ex-girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia’s allegation on Thursday, November 7, that he offered her a lucrative sum to keep details of their time together hidden after he allegedly dumped her. A music industry insider, per Page Six, has come forward, saying the 28-year-old country singer’s reputation isn’t well-regarded among his colleagues either.

“He’s a horrible person,” a high-level music professional who allegedly toured with Bryan told the outlet. “He’s so mean to everybody on his team. He’s just kind of an a—hole.”

Another industry source told Page Six, “Nashville is a male-bro-dominated town; women are ‘the tomatoes in the salad,’ according to one former music label boss. But they get away with everything; there is no accountability.”

LaPaglia, who dated Bryan for just over a year before their separation last month, claimed on Thursday’s episode of her BFFs podcast, per the aforementioned outlet, that she was offered $12 million by the singer team to sign a non-disclosure agreement, swearing to not discuss their relationship or breakup.

“After everything was done, I was approached by [Bryan’s] team and I was offered a lot of money, a big lump sum of money, and a few options,” she said.

LaPaglia claimed that she would’ve received the money over the course of three years in exchange for not discussing her experience with the Heading South singer, but she denied the sum as she felt it was "beneath" her.

Bryan’s other exes have signed NDAs, according to her. One of the singer’s other exes, Den Peifer, posted a TikTok clip of herself drinking wine after LaPaglia’s accusations came to light.

The Barstool Sports podcaster claimed on Thursday that the Grammy winner subjected her to a “constant cycle” of alleged abuse while also detailing incidents like he did not appreciate her wearing a sheer dress to the Golden Globes or how he allegedly freaked out when she once sang a song by another country artist, Morgan Wallen, in his home.

The musician, who is at the peak of his career—as evidenced by the fact that he’ll be playing at Hyde Park, London, on June 28—has yet to formally respond to the allegations made by his ex-girlfriend. He, however, reposted a cryptic quote by On the Road author Jack Kerouac on his Instagram Story, shortly after LaPaglia’s podcast aired.

“I didn’t know what to say. I felt like crying. Goddammit, everybody in the world wants an explanation for your acts and for your very being,” the passage read.

Bryan also released a new song, High Road, on Friday, in which he sings, “Everyone is tellin’ me that I need help or therapy, but all I need is to be left alone.”

The singer is wrapping up his Quittin’ Time tour next month and is expected to take a break from roadshows to pursue a master’s degree in Paris.

