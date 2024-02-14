7 Rom Com Book Adaptations To Watch After Netflix's One Day

Romantic comedy book adaptations have long been a beloved genre in both literature and film, offering audiences a delightful blend of humor, love, and relatable characters. From classics like Pride and Prejudice to modern hits such as Crazy Rich Asians, these adaptations bring the magic of romance novels to life on the big screen, capturing hearts with their witty dialogue, swoon-worthy moments, and heartwarming stories of love conquering all. Whether it's the timeless charm of a Jane Austen novel or the contemporary flair of a bestseller, rom-com book adaptations continue to enchant audiences with their irresistible blend of romance and laughter. Here are the top 7 rom-com book adaptation that you must watch following Netflix’ One Day.

Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy Rich Asians, based on Kevin Kwan's uproarious novel, catapulted into cinematic fame in 2018, led by Constance Wu and the formidable Michelle Yeoh. The film's blend of humor and romance, coupled with captivating performances, transcended its source material, earning it a cherished spot among rom-com classics. While the central love interest, portrayed by Henry Golding, may not have left as lasting an impression as the dynamic leading ladies, the film's irresistible charm firmly establishes it within the pantheon of beloved romantic comedies. Kwan's witty storytelling, brought to life on screen, continues to enchant audiences with its extravagant flair and endearing characters.

Pride and Prejudice

Pride & Prejudice earns its place on this list not just for its enduring rewatchability, but for its adaptation of Jane Austen's groundbreaking romantic comedy. Austen's wit and satire laid the foundation for modern rom-coms, and the 2005 film captures its essence beautifully. Keira Knightley's portrayal of Elizabeth Bennet is iconic, infusing the character with charm and spirit. The film's blend of humor, tension, and romance, accompanied by memorable musical cues, creates a cinematic experience that delights audiences time and again. Pride & Prejudice stands as a timeless classic, showcasing the power of love and the triumph of wit in the world of romantic comedy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 20 Best Rom Coms To Watch During Valentine's Day 2024

Love, Simon

Love, Simon made history as the first mainstream gay rom-com upon its 2018 release, sparking both acclaim and debate. Despite criticism from some quarters, the film's sweetness and sincerity resonated with audiences. Its spin-off series, Love, Victor, continued the narrative's charm, offering a nuanced portrayal of queer experiences. While the story may focus on a specific segment of the LGBTQ+ community, its universal themes and heartfelt moments offer insight and empathy for all viewers. Love, Simon and its spin-off exemplify the power of representation and storytelling in reshaping perceptions and fostering understanding.

Love at First Sight

Love at First Sight, a Netflix movie adapted from Jennifer E. Smith's novel The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight, charms audiences with its quick wit and endearing romance. Despite the cumbersome original title, the film captures hearts with its portrayal of a whirlwind love story unfolding over 24 hours in an airport. Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy shine as the central couple, their chemistry igniting the screen with laughter and heartfelt moments. While the concept of love at first sight may seem improbable, the film's charm and sincerity make it a delightful escape into the realm of romantic possibility.

The Idea of You

Anne Hathaway leads in The Idea of You, an adaptation of Robinne Lee's 2017 novel, promising a fresh take on romance. Hathaway's character, 40-year-old Solène, embarks on a captivating journey of desire with Hayes Campbell, a charming 24-year-old boy band singer. Set to debut on Prime Video in May, the film is poised to deliver a mix of swoons, laughs, and bold storytelling. As Solène navigates this unexpected romance, her teenage daughter's reaction adds an intriguing layer of complexity, exploring the dynamics of desire, age, and societal norms in relationships. Hathaway's portrayal and the film's premise promise an engaging exploration of love and self-discovery.

Silver Linings Playbook

Silver Linings Playbook, the 2012 film adaptation of the novel of the same name, masterfully balances humor and poignancy, elevating the rom-com genre. Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence deliver nuanced performances, with Lawrence earning an Oscar for her portrayal. The film tackles mental illness with sensitivity, avoiding the pitfalls of making it a punchline. While not always easy viewing, the highs of Silver Linings Playbook are undeniably rewarding, offering a heartfelt exploration of love, resilience, and the pursuit of redemption amidst life's challenges.

Advertisement

The Fault in Our Stars

Based on John Green's bestselling novel, The Fault in Our Stars is a poignant romantic drama that follows the journey of two teenagers, Hazel Grace Lancaster and Augustus Waters, who meet and fall in love at a cancer support group. The film beautifully captures their emotional highs and lows as they navigate the complexities of living with illness while experiencing the exhilaration of first love. Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort deliver powerful performances, imbuing their characters with depth and authenticity. Ultimately, The Fault in Our Stars explores themes of love, loss, and the beauty of embracing life's imperfections with grace and courage.

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day special QUIZ: Are you a master of Bollywood rom-com movies? Let's see if you can answer all of these 10 questions correctly