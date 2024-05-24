Bridgerton Season 3’s Nicola Coughlan Reveals How Her Friendship With Luke Newton Reflects On Their On-Screen Romance

Nicola Coughlan recently talked about her real-life friendship with co-star Luke Newton. The actress also shared her views on the growing romance of their on-screen characters (Penelope and Colin) in the latest season of their Netflix historical romance television series Bridgerton.

In addition, she highlighted how, as their characters evolved from friends to lovers in the series' third season, their professional relationship increased exponentially during filming. Her co-star Newton also shared his thoughts on how the timing was perfect to explore the growing chemistry of their characters in the third season.

Nicola Coughlan talks about her on-screen chemistry with co-star Luke Newton in Bridgerton season 3

Bridgerton's third season has recently premiered on the streaming giant, with fans particularly praising how the show has depicted more of Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton’s characters in the latest season.

In the previous two seasons of the series, the show explored how the two became friends, with Coughlan’s character Penelope developing feelings for Newton’s character Colin. However, the new season has finally given these two characters a chance to shine on screen as their friendship turns into romance.

In a recent interview with Netflix Queue, Coughlan talked about her real-life friendship with co-star Luke Newton and their on-screen chemistry in their latest Bridgerton season. The actress compared their characters, noting that as Penelope and Colin go from friends to lovers in this new season, they went from doing small scenes together to working closely as their roles grew.

She shared, “Penelope and Colin’s experiences of finding their way, going from friends to lovers, it was like Luke and I going from scene partners doing small scenes together to our working relationship growing exponentially during filming.”

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Bags Lead Role In Drama-Thriller Love And War; Everything We Know About The Project So Far

The 37-year-old actress further said, “What it boils down to is that no two people have had this specific experience. We had two seasons of friendship, which we’re grateful for.”

Luke Newton shares his views on Nicola Coughlan and his character in season 3 of Bridgerton

Luke Newton, who played the character of Colin in the Netflix series Bridgerton, joined his co-star Nicola Coughlan during the interview and shared his thoughts on how he believed that the timing for their characters was best as they transitioned from friends to lovers compared to other characters' depictions in the show.

He said, “The other [couples’] stories focus on the initial meeting, which was really passionate, whereas this has been the long game of friends to lovers.”

ALSO READ: 'A Lot Of Things': Bridgerton Season 3 Star Nicola Coughlan Opens Up About Feeling The 'Pressure' Over Highly-Awaited Carriage Scene

Advertisement

Newton continued, “It was perfect timing that we did it on Season 3 because any later would’ve been too long, and if we did it earlier, there wouldn’t be enough history between them.”

Bridgerton season 3 part one is available for streaming on Netflix.