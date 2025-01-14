Bruce Springsteen Is All Smiles As He Poses With Jeremy Allen White Ahead Of Latter Playing Him In Upcoming Biopic; See Here

Bruce Springsteen met with his onscreen versions on the sets of the new Scott Cooper film. The actor posed alongside Jeremy Allen White and child actor Matthew Anthony Pellicano, who are set to play two different versions of the veteran songwriter and guitarist onscreen.

The movie is currently in production, and the filming is taking place in Freehold, New Jersey. As for the adorable picture of the trio making the rounds on the internet, the actors can be seen bundled up in a side hug while being donned up in jackets against the snowy background.

The movie will be titled Deliver Me from Nowhere, and it will be written and directed by Scott Cooper. The movie is adapted from 2023’s Warren Zane biography, and it will tell the story of young Springsteen getting on to create his 1982 album, Nebraska.

The Bear actor went on to agree to play the play in the film in March, and following his recent Golden Globes win, the actor revealed to the media portal that he is excited to be a part of the production.

In conversation with People Magazine, Allen White went on to share, "[The support] has made this whole process, I think, such an extra joy that we have his support and Jon Landau—his manager's—support, who has a large role in the film as well. So I feel really lucky.”

Previously, in October 2024, Springsteen had paid a visit to the sets when he and White hugged and were snapped sharing conversations and laughter.

Deliver Me from Nowhere will hit theaters in 2025.

