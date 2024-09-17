Why Was Jeremy Allen White Censored Onstage During the 76th Primetime Emmys? Here's What We Know

On Sunday, September 15, 2024, a censor interrupted Jeremy Allen White's acceptance speech for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series. White was honored for his performance as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto in the hit show The Bear. Viewers noticed that part of his speech was censored, prompting speculation about what might have been said.

Jesse Collins Entertainment, the production company behind the Emmy Awards, has clarified the situation. According to the company's president, Dionne Harmon, the censorship was triggered by the word "Jesus Christ." Harmon explained to Variety that the decision to censor was beyond their control.

“We don’t control the button, and we don’t hear it,” Harmon said. “We’re on a delay so we see what happens. We don’t have a feed to the real show. We don’t have the button.”

During his speech, White expressed gratitude and excitement. "Thank you, thank you, thank you, so much," he said. "My heart is just beating outside of its chest." He went on to thank his co-stars, saying, "I want us to be in each other's lives forever."

White talked about the show's impact on his life. "This show has changed my life," he stated. "It has installed a faith that change is possible, that change is possible if you're able to reach out; you're really truly never alone. I thank this show."

Advertisement

White also acknowledged his fellow nominees, which included Martin Short and Steve Martin from Only Murders in the Building, D'Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai from Reservation Dogs, Larry David from Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Matt Berry from What We Do in the Shadows. "I'm so honored to be in your company," he said.

The Bear has received great praise for its cast and chemistry. In a June 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, White talked about his close bond with his costar, Ayo Edebiri. He said that they really enjoy each other in life, on camera and off camera.

He also said that he hopes that kind of thing shines through on camera between Carm and Syd. White praised Edebiri's ability to add something new to her role. He said Syd is always able to bring something new to Carmy, and she is usually correct.

The chemistry between White and Edebiri has been cited as a key factor in the show's continued success. Their dynamic has resonated with audiences, adding to the show's critical success.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Has EPIC Reaction To Posing Beside Jennifer Aniston During 76th Primetime Emmys Red Carpet; Details