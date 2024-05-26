Cannes Film Festival 2024: Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez And Emilia Perez Cast Bags Best Actress

The 77 Cannes Film Festival has just ended, but film-goers are focusing on the award night happening at the Grande Theatre Lumiere. Compared to this time last night, the last ten days have been tense somewhat, though the weather didn’t exactly brighten things up either, several movies look set to become champions this evening. On this checklist of laureates, one can see the detail as the entire ceremony is being amplified to celebrate marvelous cinematic performances.

ALSO READ: 'We Have To Continue Fighting': Emilia Perez Star Karla Sofia Gascon Opens Up About Championing Trans Rights Through Cannes Standout Movie

Emilia Perez's Ensemble Wins Best Actress at Cannes 2024

Emilia Perez is a movie that has everyone talking and movie enthusiasts highly intrigued. This crime comedy, which has been the subject of high expectations, features Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, Édgar Ramírez, and others. Written and directed by Jacques Audiard, the French mastermind of visionary cinema, the long-awaited movie made a grand entry in its world television premiered on May 18 and what followed was a historic nine-minute standing ovation.

Spanish-born Karla Sofia Gascon, Selena Gomez, and the irresistible Zoe Saldana all won the Best Actress Award. Gascon was blushing as she wiped her eyes while portraying the group’s gratitude for the recognition. Astonishingly, she separated a part of her words to her family and added that she wanted to dedicate the win ‘to all the trans people who are suffering’ which touched hearts and brought good energy.

Cannes Film Festival Jury: Greta Gerwig Leads A-List Lineup, Celebrating Powerful Women in Cinema

Back in April, we had the official Festival De Cannes Insta page dropping the names of the A-List members of the jury. Here is a list of interesting facts: The leader of the entire cinema world was, of course, the magnificent Greta Gerwig with the help and support of the magnificent J. A. Bayona, Lily Gladstone, Eva Green, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Nadine Labaki, Ebru Ceylan, Pierfrancesco Favino and OMAR SY. These cool cats had the authority to reign over the winners of the festival; and boy, did they come through as its last hurrah occurs on May 25.

Of course, one had to mention the powerful and powerful women dominating the scene this year. Emilia Perez, The Substance (featuring Demi Moore in her competition debut), Anora, All We Imagine as Light, Caught By the Tides, The Girl with the Needle, The Seed of the Sacred Fig and Beating Hearts are not just movies but a way of asserting womanhood, strength, and playfulness. Cannes, what can we say, you never cease to amaze us this year.

