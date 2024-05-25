Cannes Film Festival 2024: Jesse Plemons Wins Best Actor For Kinds of Kindness

As this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival comes to an end, actor Jesse Plemons takes home the honor of Best Actor for the film Kinds of Kindness, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. Plemons, who stars in three roles: a businessman, a police officer, and a cult member in the film, was chosen by the jury presided over by Greta Gerwig, a noted auteur and Barbie’s director.

Jesse Plemons beats Sebastian Stan, Ben Whishaw and Adam Driver in the race for Best Actor award

Plemons stood against nominees Sebastian Stan who portrayed Donald Trump in The Apprentice, Ben Whishaw as a Soviet poet in Limonov: The Ballad, and Adam Driver’s ambitious architect in Megalopolis.

Kinds of Kindness had its world premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 17th, which was attended by Plemons, along with costars Emma Stone, William Dafoe, and Joe Alwyn. The film prompted rave reviews from critics, with some calling it the best work from Lanthimos, who previously received attention for Emma Stone starrer Poor Things.

Who took the major awards this time?

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival's award show, hosted this time by Camille Cottin, presents major awards like the Palme d'Or, Grand Prix, and the Jury Prize. Comprised of noted director Greta Gerwig, Spanish director Juan Antonio Bayona, Turkish actor-screenwriter Ebru Ceylan, Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino, Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda, American actor Lily Gladstone, French actors Eva Green and Omar Sy and Lebanese actor-director Nadine Labaki, the jury had a special prize this time for Mohammad Rasoulof.

Rasoulof, an Iranian director who had to flee his home state upon prison sentence of 8 years for creating the political film The Seed of the Sacred Fig, received a standing ovation from the jury. The film centers around an Iman amidst the growing mistrust of the authorities as protests in the country intensify.

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light won the Grand Prix, the second most prestigious award after Palme d’Or. This marked Kapadia’s feature debut, while also making her the first Indian director to receive the honor.

The Best Actress honor was awarded to Adriana Paz, Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Selena Gomez for Emilia Pérez, directed by former Palme d’Or winner Jacques Audiard. The film took home the honor of Jury Prize as well.

