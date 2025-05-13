Cannes Film Festival 2025: Bella Hadid Channels Julia Roberts in Glamorous Blonde Updo and White Ensemble; PICS
Bella Hadid turns heads at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 in blonde hair and a sleek white ensemble.
Bella Hadid looked stunning at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, showcasing a gorgeous new look that took everyone by surprise. The supermodel swapped her signature brunette hair for ethereal honey blonde locks. Fans immediately drew comparisons between Hadid and Hollywood icon Julia Roberts.
On Monday, May 12, the 28-year-old supermodel redefined chic wearing a sleek blonde updo, complemented by a slim white corset and fitted trousers. Hadid took fans and paparazzi by surprise with her new blonde haircut. The messy updo was a tip of the hat to old-school Hollywood glamour with a modern, edgy twist.
The Orebella beauty brand founder's decision to sport a stiff white corset top and matching pants gave her look a sleek, high-fashion feel. Hadid finished off her look with precision-chosen accessories. She rocked vintage Yves Saint Laurent slingback heels and a camel-colored Saint Laurent top-handle bag to match her attire.
Reflective sunglasses provided a modern touch, offsetting the vintage feel of her ensemble. Her comeback was a big one after stepping away from the limelight due to health issues.
This isn't the first time Hadid has ventured into blonde land. In 2022, she temporarily rocked an "Aspen blond" style, but her new look marks a more refined fashion statement.
Fans were quick to take to social media to compliment her new look. Many loved how blonde hair suited her, with some likening her appearance to that of a young Roberts. "Oooo, her blonde is giving Julia Roberts vibes. Love," a fan wrote on X.
Bella Hadid isn't the only celebrity who arrived for the annual film festival. Halle Berry donned an all-black chic ensemble as she geared up for the five-day event. Jeremy Strong, Heidi Klum, and Tom Kaulitz are among other celebs who have jetted off to France for the film festival.
Cannes Film Festival 2025 will premiere the highly anticipated directorial debuts from Scarlett Johansson and Kristen Stewart, among many films.
ALSO READ: Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Are Getting Close But It's Not What You Think; Source Reveals Connection Between Families